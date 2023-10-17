SmartFinancial Insiders Added US$655.9k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SmartFinancial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Cathy Ackermann made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$289k worth of shares at a price of US$28.99 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$21.06. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 27.87k shares for US$656k. But insiders sold 1.91k shares worth US$49k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by SmartFinancial insiders. They paid about US$23.53 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SmartFinancial Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at SmartFinancial, over the last three months. Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer of SmartBank Rhett Jordan sold just US$21k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of SmartFinancial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. SmartFinancial insiders own about US$57m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SmartFinancial Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think SmartFinancial insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that SmartFinancial has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

