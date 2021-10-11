SmartKem To Present At The LD Micro Main Event On October 12th At 11:30 Am PST

U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors, and logic, announced today its CEO, Ian Jenks, will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, October 12th at 11:30 am PST. The event will be held in-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles and available to attend virtually.

LD Micro Main Event – SmartKem, Inc. Investor Presentation
Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific time
Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com.

About SmartKem, Inc.

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors, and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including mini-LED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre of Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including approximately 120 issued patents.

For more information, visit www.smartkem.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartkem-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-main-event-on-october-12th-at-1130-am-pst-301397239.html

SOURCE SmartKem, Inc.

