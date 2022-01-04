SmartMomGig.com Launches Game-Changing Platform for Matching Businesses With Top Talent

Innovative job hunting and recruiting experience aims to bring skilled workers and hirers together, quickly and easily.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / SmartMomGig.com (https://www.smartmomgig.com/) has launched a website allowing employers to find skilled help for short-term work, also known as "gigs." Gigs range from social media and marketing, to accounting and finance, to editing and copywriting, with dozens of other opportunities mixed in.

"We strive to be the number one platform for getting businesses the help they need, while also enabling skilled workers who need flexibility with their schedule the opportunity to pick up skilled work," said SmartMomGig founder, Dawn Wellott. "We will be the game-changer for this industry."

Current gigs available range from social media, virtual assistant, and marketing assistance. Employers pick the price they are willing to pay for the gig and then are able to browse resumes of workers willing to assist. Both workers and employers are given a rating at the end of the process to help build a trustworthy pool of resources.

"The flexibility and efficiency we afford employers allows them to be more agile, nimble and ultimately, successful," Wellott states. "The advantages of outsourcing are undeniable."

About SmartMomGig.com: Founded in 2019, SmartMomGig.com brings skilled workers and hirers together through short-term jobs, known as gigs, enabling business to be conducted quickly and efficiently and offering financial incentives to workers needing flexibility.

Dawn Wellott

SmartMomGig.com

dawn@smartmomgig.com

SOURCE: SmartMomGig





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/681001/SmartMomGigcom-Launches-Game-Changing-Platform-for-Matching-Businesses-With-Top-Talent



