SmartMomGig.com Launches Game-Changing Platform for Matching Businesses With Top Talent

·1 min read

Innovative job hunting and recruiting experience aims to bring skilled workers and hirers together, quickly and easily.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / SmartMomGig.com (https://www.smartmomgig.com/) has launched a website allowing employers to find skilled help for short-term work, also known as "gigs." Gigs range from social media and marketing, to accounting and finance, to editing and copywriting, with dozens of other opportunities mixed in.

"We strive to be the number one platform for getting businesses the help they need, while also enabling skilled workers who need flexibility with their schedule the opportunity to pick up skilled work," said SmartMomGig founder, Dawn Wellott. "We will be the game-changer for this industry."

Current gigs available range from social media, virtual assistant, and marketing assistance. Employers pick the price they are willing to pay for the gig and then are able to browse resumes of workers willing to assist. Both workers and employers are given a rating at the end of the process to help build a trustworthy pool of resources.

"The flexibility and efficiency we afford employers allows them to be more agile, nimble and ultimately, successful," Wellott states. "The advantages of outsourcing are undeniable."

About SmartMomGig.com: Founded in 2019, SmartMomGig.com brings skilled workers and hirers together through short-term jobs, known as gigs, enabling business to be conducted quickly and efficiently and offering financial incentives to workers needing flexibility.

Dawn Wellott
SmartMomGig.com
dawn@smartmomgig.com

SOURCE: SmartMomGig



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681001/SmartMomGigcom-Launches-Game-Changing-Platform-for-Matching-Businesses-With-Top-Talent

  • Ford Americas president talks F-150 Lightning demand, chip crisis, and electric vehicle competition

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and International Markets Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford's F-150 electric truck demand and the increasing production of electric vehicles.

  • China Halves Fuel Export Quota in Year’s First Batch Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- China slashed its fuel export quota by more than half in the first batch of allocations for 2022, highlighting the nation’s strategy of progressively limiting overseas sales. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads

    According to its 2021 jobs report, 97% of Cornell Johnson MBAs received employment offers within three months of graduation. Courtesy photo Though salaries and bonuses continue to rise year-over-year for Cornell University’s MBA graduates, ... The post MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Ford's Moves Are Electrifying: Here's How to Trade It

    Within two years, Ford expects to have the capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.

  • Top Communications Stocks for January 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • Exxon Mobil to Post Multi-Fold Jump in Q4 Earnings

    Exxon Mobil’s earnings for the fourth quarter would rise multi-fold on higher revenue when it reports results on Feb 1.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Outperform the Market Over the Next Decade

    Two potential candidates that stand out as industry leaders with immense growth potential are Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN). Doximity is gaining a name for itself in the field of medicine, earning a nickname as the "LinkedIn (a Microsoft subsidiary) for doctors." Doximity also has a research page where medical professionals can learn about the newest, most innovative medical discoveries and practices.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top Gold Stocks for January 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • New COVID-19 variants will emerge ‘unless we redouble’ global vaccination efforts, doctor says

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, discusses global vaccination efforts, the Omicron wave, high demand for testing, and coronavirus cases.

  • Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared with 2.218 million for General Motors, the automakers said on Tuesday. GM's U.S. sales were down 13% for 2021 - and down 43% in the fourth quarter - while Toyota was up 10% for the year.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Microsoft patent puts new twist on Surface device

    A patent posted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows a Microsoft Surface device with three display screens. It would be the latest device from the company to fold after the Surface Duo.

  • Novartis says U.S. court upholds Gilenya patent

    Novartis AG said on Tuesday a U.S. court of appeals upheld the validity of a dosage regimen patent for its multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, allowing a permanent injunction against Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharma to stay in place until the patent expires in 2027. "This decision confirms the validity of the patent and allows that injunction to remain in place," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding it expected no generic versions of Gilenya in the U.S. market for at least the next two years.