U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,572.96
    -39.43 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,099.84
    -103.04 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,370.29
    -171.81 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,672.07
    -19.85 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.26
    -1.87 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.25 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0010 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9410
    +0.0530 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7820
    +0.0910 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,940.67
    -386.50 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.13
    -2.19 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,877.17
    -82.14 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

SMARTNEWS' SUMMER '22 RELEASE DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN U.S. PRODUCT THROUGH NEW STRATEGIC INNOVATIONS

·1 min read

Updates to the U.S. version of SmartNews includes an additional sign-in option and a new hub in the Entertainment channel

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartNews Inc., a global leader in redefining information and news discovery, announced details of its Summer '22 Release, SmartNews' quarterly product innovation update. Summer '22 Release features enhanced sign-on features, a new streaming-focused Entertainment channel feature, and increased backend efficiency to ensure a streamlined user experience.

(PRNewsfoto/SmartNews, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/SmartNews, Inc.)

SmartNews' Summer '22 Release highlights include:

  • "What to Watch" hub: officially announced in July, the "What to Watch" hub in the Entertainment channel allows users to browse articles, trailers, and rankings to decide which movies and shows they should choose next.

  • Email sign-up/sign-in option: in addition to Facebook, Google, and Apple ID, users can now log in using their email address.

  • Android push notification center upgrade: the maximum number of notifications allowed to be displayed at once has been increased for Android users, allowing for a greater number of breaking news alerts.

"Listening to our users plays an imperative role in determining which product initiatives are prioritized each quarter," said Jeannie Yang, SVP of Product at SmartNews. "First and foremost, these updates capture user requests, while also delivering overall enhancements to the efficiency of the U.S. product."

All features listed are now available for U.S. users.

For more information, follow SmartNews on LinkedIn.

About SmartNews

Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartnews-summer-22-release-deepens-investment-in-us-product-through-new-strategic-innovations-301646072.html

SOURCE SmartNews, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber exits five Pakistani cities, to continue services via unit Careem

    The change, effective immediately, also covers the cities of Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar, but the Uber app will continue operations in Lahore, where the company plans to launch new products. It said drivers and riders in the five cities can switch to the app run by Careem, the Dubai-based company it purchased for $3.1 billion in 2019 to dominate the ride-hailing markets in the Middle East and Pakistan. Uber said in a statement it would prioritize minimizing the impact to its employees, drivers, riders, and partners who use the Uber app during this change in those cities.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on these growth stocks.

  • Dynatrace's Disruptive New Product Threatens Splunk

    Cloud computing is a game changer in software technology. One such niche is data analytics. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has been the market share leader in this department for many years, but it was late to make its own transition to the cloud.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Rosier Fiscal 2026 Guidance?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet

    The company continues to be targeting the mainnet going live sometime in early 2023.

  • Slowing Rates Of Return At Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Leave Little Room For Excitement

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • AgriWebb’s software seeks to boost yields, lower environmental impacts for farmers and ranchers

    AgriWebb is on a mission to help livestock producers feed the world efficiently, profitably and sustainably by providing its comprehensive, ground-truth database for beef production worldwide. The Australian startup, which builds a livestock management platform for ranchers and farmers, wants to digitize farm records and the meat production process from the cow to the consumer and drive the industry’s animal and environmental welfare transparency. The startup said today it has raised another $6.8 million of funding led by Germin8 Ventures and iSelect Fund.

  • Google is shutting down its Assistant-powered Driving Mode

    After announcing it at I/O 2019 and finally launching it officially last year, Google is shutting down the Assistant Driving Mode dashboard.

  • BeReal tops 53M installs, but only 9% open the app daily, estimates claim

    Gen Z social media app BeReal encourages its users to take a photo every day -- a format designed to create a daily habit. According to research from Sensor Tower, BeReal is demonstrating significant traction across some metrics -- it topped 53 million worldwide installs across the App Store and Google Play and has seen its monthly active users jump by 2,254% since January 2022, for example. On this front, BeReal is still trailing established social media giants, Sensor Tower says.

  • Endor emerges from stealth with $25M to secure software supply chains

    An increasing percentage of the code that companies use to develop software is open source. In a 2018 survey by Tidelift, a software supply chain management platform, 92% of professional software developers said that their apps contained open source libraries.

  • UBS’ Big Recruiting Push Nets Advisors With $1.6 Billion. Will More Follow?

    After something of a hiatus from recruiting, the Swiss bank is now hauling in scores of advisors with big books of business. Here’s what changed.

  • Key Factors Influencing First Republic's (FRC) Q3 Earnings

    While a decent lending environment and NII growth are expected to have aided First Republic's (FRC) Q3 earnings, equity market volatility is expected to have weighed on its investment management fees.

  • India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year. Tata Motors on Friday said JLR wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

  • Kwarteng tries to calm investors but UK bonds sell off again

    British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who last month sparked a bond market rout with unfunded tax cuts, sought to reassure investors on Monday by bringing forward a budget announcement and naming a Treasury insider to run the department. But a selloff of British government debt sped up again -- even after the Bank of England announced more support for the fragile market -- on worries about the scale of borrowing planned by Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

  • If you’re struggling to pay off debt, take these 3 steps to help make it happen

    Facing your debt isn’t exactly a fun way to spend an hour. Still, there are actions you can take that will make getting out of debt feel more attainable.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceSemicon

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • State Street Hires New Compliance Chief From Google

    State Street Corp. said it appointed Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as its new global chief compliance officer.