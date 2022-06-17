U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Smartphone Market Size to Reach 464.20 Million Units Globally by 2025 at 6% CAGR |Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartphone market share is expected to increase by 464.20 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technological advances are a major trend factor supporting the smartphone market growth. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly trying to develop new and improved technologies to remain relevant and cater to their target customers. Currently, smartphones have large touchscreens, powerful sensors, and high-tech features, including 3D facial recognition. A few examples of the advanced technologies introduced by smartphone vendors recently are foldable smartphones, the introduction of the notch, and 3D-mapping AR tri-camera setups.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smartphone Market by Technology, Price Range, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smartphone Market by Technology, Price Range, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the market trends - Request a sample report 

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Scope

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

  • Driver: The growing adoption of ai in smartphones is notably driving the smartphone market growth.

  • Challenges: The factors such as ongoing trade wars may impede the market growth

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Technology

  • Geography

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The smartphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smartphones under the brand Google Pixel.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings -Click Now!

To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smartphone market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Smartphone Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Smartphone Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Smartphone Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth for the digital camera market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.03 billion at a CAGR of 1.89%. Download a sample now!

  • The wearable computing devices market share is expected to increase by USD 49.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93%. Download a sample now!

Smartphone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

464.20 million units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.50

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Price Range

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Price range

  • 6.3 Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Price range

7 Market Segmentation by Screen Size

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Screen Size

  • 7.3 Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Screen Size

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Vendor landscape

  • 11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.4 Apple Inc.

  • 12.5 BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.6 HTC Corp.

  • 12.7 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.9 Nokia Corp.

  • 12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Sony Corp.

  • 12.12 ZTE Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.3 Research methodology

  • 13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartphone-market-size-to-reach-464-20-million-units-globally-by-2025-at-6-cagr-technavio-301569797.html

SOURCE Technavio

