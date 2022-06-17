Smartphone Market Size to Reach 464.20 Million Units Globally by 2025 at 6% CAGR |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartphone market share is expected to increase by 464.20 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technological advances are a major trend factor supporting the smartphone market growth. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly trying to develop new and improved technologies to remain relevant and cater to their target customers. Currently, smartphones have large touchscreens, powerful sensors, and high-tech features, including 3D facial recognition. A few examples of the advanced technologies introduced by smartphone vendors recently are foldable smartphones, the introduction of the notch, and 3D-mapping AR tri-camera setups.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smartphone Market by Technology, Price Range, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Scope

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Driver: The growing adoption of ai in smartphones is notably driving the smartphone market growth.

Challenges: The factors such as ongoing trade wars may impede the market growth

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Geography

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The smartphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smartphones under the brand Google Pixel.

To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smartphone market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Smartphone Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Smartphone Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 464.20 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.50 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Price Range

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Price range

6.3 Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Price range

7 Market Segmentation by Screen Size

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Screen Size

7.3 Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Market opportunity by Screen Size

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

12.4 Apple Inc.

12.5 BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

12.6 HTC Corp.

12.7 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

12.8 LG Electronics Inc.

12.9 Nokia Corp.

12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.11 Sony Corp.

12.12 ZTE Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

13.4 List of abbreviations

