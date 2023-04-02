U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,120.66
    -218.99 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Need a new smartphone? Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54 and save up to $250 now

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save big on the Samsung A54 smartphone when you pre-order the device today.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Techies, listen up: Samsung's newest smartphone is here and we found a way to pre-order the device and save up to $250 today. The Samsung Galaxy A54 promises speedy performance, a clear display and incredible picture-taking features for the do-it-all gadget you've been searching for. Keep scrolling to nab the device for under $200 now.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54

Shoppers can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone ahead of its official launch on Thursday, April 6. Typically $449.99, the affordable new Samsung phone is available for as little as $199.99 if you trade in an eligible device (smartphone, tablet or smartwatch). Along with up to $250 in savings, you can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $49.99—that's $100 off its list price of $149.99!

Save up to $800: Get the Samsung Frame TV on sale today

Samsung says the 5G phone comes with an Android 13 operating system that lets you access your favorite apps and software on its 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Don't worry about jailbreaks or hacks as the A54 comes with the Samsung Knox security technology that lets you see how apps track your data and establish safer ways of sharing files among other Galaxy users. Whether you want a helpful work assistant in your pocket or just want something to call your folks with, the A54 is up for handling the smartphone essentials.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Capture vivid pictures and video with the optical image stabilization and video digital image stabilization in the Samsung A54 cameras.
If you're a frequent photographer with your smartphone, the Galaxy A54 has four different cameras to capture your favorite memories. This includes a 32-megapixel front camera for smooth video calls, a five-megapixel macro camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel main camera. You can also capture the best video clips without shakiness and blur thanks to optical image stabilization and video digital image stabilization, plus Night Mode which increases the camera’s pixel size to find brighter images.

Samsung sale: Check out today's Samsung deals on customizable Bespoke refrigerators we love

Get ahead of the shopping rush for the latest smartphone innovation by checking out this exclusive pre-order!

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy A54: Pre-order the affordable smartphone for under $200

