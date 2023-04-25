Smartphone Screen Protector Market Sales Projected to Grow at 6.9% CAGR by 2032 Driven by Accessibility and Increasing Awareness | Market.us Report

Market.Us

Businesses now offer the ability for consumers to personalize their screen protectors with their own images, designs, and text, along with incorporating advanced features like privacy filters, blue light filters, and antimicrobial properties. This is driving growth in the Smartphone Screen Protector Market

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market size was valued to be worth USD 48.5 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2032, it is estimated to reach USD 93 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. A smartphone screen protector is the most popular accessory that can help protect the screen of a smartphone from scratches, cracks, and other damage. The process of applying a screen protector typically involves a few key steps. First, the screen should be cleaned thoroughly to remove any dirt or fingerprints. This can be done with a microfiber cloth or a specialized cleaning solution. Once the screen is clean, the protector should be carefully aligned with the smartphone screen, using alignment guides or templates as needed. Any air bubbles that form should be smoothed out with a credit card or similar object, working from the center of the screen outwards. Finally, any excess material should be trimmed away using scissors or a sharp knife. It's important to take care during the application process to ensure that the protector covers the entire screen and does not interfere with any buttons or sensors on the phone. With a little patience and attention to detail, applying a screen protector can be a quick and easy way to helping for protect a smartphone screen from damage.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Key Takeaway:

Based on product type, in 2022, the smartphone screen protector market was dominated by the 2.5D segment owing to its increasing usage.

By material type, in 2022, the tempered glass type segment dominated the largest market share in the smartphone screen protector industry segment.

By size, the 0.21mm fragment dominated the largest market share in size-type analysis.

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest share of 38.6% .

North America is expected as the fastest-growing region in the projected period of the smartphone screen protector market.

Factors affecting the growth of the smartphone screen protector industry?

The smartphone screen protector industry has seen significant growth in current years, and few factors have contributed to this growth. A few of the key factors affecting the growth of the smartphone screen protector industry include:

Increased smartphone users: The increasing popularity of smartphones has led to a raise in the requirement for accessories like screen protectors, as consumers look to protect their devices from scratches and other damage.

Technological advancements: Advances in technology have allowed for the production of high-quality screen protectors that offer better protection and clarity than ever before. This has helped to raise consumer confidence in the product, driving the requirement for screen protectors.

Growth of e-commerce: The growth of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access a vast range of screen protectors, regardless of their location. This has helped to expand the market for screen protectors and has made it easier for producers to meet a global audience.

Increased awareness: As consumers have become more aware of the potential risks of using smartphones without protection, they have started to invest in accessories like screen protectors. This has operated demand for screen protectors, and producers have responded by producing a vast range of products to meet this demand.

Top Trends in Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Companies are integrating advanced features into their screen protectors like privacy filters, blue light filters, and antimicrobial properties. These features can provide added value to consumers and differentiate screen protectors from minimum-cost alternatives. The trend toward customization and personalization of mobile devices has led to the development of screen protectors with special designs and branding.

Companies are offering consumers the ability to customize their screen protectors with their images, designs, and text. The growth of e-commerce has led to a raise in online sales channels for screen protectors. Consumers are increasingly buying screen protectors online owing to the convenience and competitive prices offered by online retailers. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for screen protectors that offer advanced features such as anti-glare, anti-fingerprint, and scratch-resistant properties. This trend has led to the development of quality and durable screen protectors made from materials such as tempered glass.

Market Growth

The increasing adoption of smartphones worldwide, the increasing awareness of the importance of screen protection, and the accessibility of a vast range of screen protector products are the factors that are driving the growth of the smartphone screen protector market. Further, the growing trend of online shopping and the rise of e-commerce platforms have made it easier for consumers to purchase screen protectors from anywhere in the world. The market growth is also being driven by technological advancements like the development of new materials that offer improved strength, scratch resistance, and clarity. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research & development to make new and innovative products that offer better protection & performance. The raising demand for custom-designed screen protectors that are tailored to fit specific smartphone models is expected to drive the growth of the market further. This trend is likely to continue as many smartphone models are introduced to the market, making a growing demand for new and improved screen protector products.

Regional Analysis

According to estimates, Asia Pacific will have the greatest market share of 38.6% for smartphone screen protectors globally in 2022. Because of the expanding smartphone industry in the region. The area has the largest and fastest-growing customer base that appreciates screen protectors that are both reasonably priced and of good quality. The demand for screen protectors with new technologies like anti-blue light and anti-radiation qualities has also increased in the region. Throughout the anticipated period, the smartphone screen protector market, in North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The region has also seen a raised in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable screen protectors, which has led to the development of screen protectors make from recycled materials.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 48.5 billion Market Size (2032) USD 93 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.9% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 38.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

With the increasing adoption of smartphones worldwide, the demand for smartphone screen protectors has also grown. As more people purchase smartphones, they become aware of the importance of protecting their devices from scratches, cracks, and other damage. Advances in technology have led to the development of high-quality screen protectors that offer improved clarity, scratch resistance also durability. As a result, consumers are more willing to invest in screen protectors that offer superior protection for their smartphones. The growth of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to purchase smartphone screen protectors from anywhere in the world. This has expanded the market for screen protectors as well as made it easier for manufacturers to reach a global audience.

Market Restraints

The market for screen protectors may be constrained by the availability of inexpensive substitutes such as silicone phone cases, flip covers, and pouches. Due to their price, some customers may choose these goods as screen protectors because they can offer minimal protection for the smartphone screen. Because some screen protectors may not work with specific smartphone models, there may not be as much demand for such goods. For businesses that provide screen covers for certain smartphone models, this might be a serious limitation. Few users find it easy to apply a screen protector to a smartphone screen.

Market Opportunities

The ability to produce screen protectors with cutting-edge features like anti-glare, anti-fingerprint, and anti-blue light protection has been made possible by technological advancements. Better user experience and an increased need for screen protectors may result from these improvements. Mobile device customization and personalization, including the usage of unique phone covers and screen protectors, is becoming more popular. Due to this trend, businesses now have the chance to create screen protectors with personalized artwork or branding, which may appeal to customers seeking a more unique and personalized smartphone experience.

Report Segmentation of the Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Product Type Insight

With the greatest revenue share of 52% and a predicted CAGR of 6% over the projection period, the 2.5D sector leads the smartphone screen protector market in terms of profitability. The slightly curved edge of 2.5D screen protectors gives the smartphone screen extra protection as well covering. The whole front of the smartphone is protected by 3D screen protectors, which feature a curved shape for optimal protection against drops and impacts. In terms of the market for smartphone screen protectors, the 3D category is anticipated to develop more quickly.

Material Type Insight

With a 90% revenue share, the tempered glass category will rule the smartphone screen protector market in 2022. because of its strong scratch resistance and longevity. It is created by fast cooling glass after it has been heated to high temperatures to strengthen its strength. Screen protectors made of tempered glass provide the best defense against scuffs, knocks, and breaks. The market for smartphone screen protectors is predicted to have the fastest-growing material type segment—thermoplastic polyurethane.

Size Insight

With a projected CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period and the greatest revenue share of 48% in the worldwide smartphone screen protector market, the 0.21mm category is anticipated to be the most profitable one. Screen protectors that are 0.21mm thick are regarded as ultra-thin and provide the bare minimum of protection against scuffs and light impacts. They are also more flexible and don't interfere with the phone's screen's touch sensitivity. The smartphone screen protector market is predicted to have the fastest growth in the 0.26mm size segment.

Recent Developments of the Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Jan 2021, ZAGG published the latest InvisibleShield product line called VisionGuard+, who’s protected against germs and minimizes harmful blue light.

Feb 2021, 3M published the introduction of its new Vikuti 3D Black Mirror film, which offers enhanced privacy for smartphone screens.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

2D

2.5D

3D

Based on the Material Type

Tempered Glass

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Based on Size

0.21mm

0.33mm

0.26mm

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global smartphone screen protectors market is highly competitive, with some players operating in the market. Listed below are some of the most prominent Smartphone screen protector industry players.

Key Market Players:

ZAGG Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd

Xtreme Guard

NuShield Inc.

AZ Infolink Private Limited

Corning Incorporated

SCHOTT AG

Belkin International Inc.

FeYong Digital Technology

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd

BodyGuardz

AGC

IntelliARMOR

Halloa Enterprise Co.Ltd.

Ryan Technology Co. Ltd

Other Key Players

