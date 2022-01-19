U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.89
    +17.78 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,435.72
    +67.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,586.40
    +79.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,093.43
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.09
    +1.66 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +28.30 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.71 (+3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8410
    -0.0240 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3030
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,125.17
    +632.19 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.04
    +6.29 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Smartpress Announces World Class Net Promoter Score

·2 min read

Ratings prove the brand sets the gold standard for online printing

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com announced a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77 for 2021. Since a score of 73 or higher in the professional services industry is considered world class, that's a significant achievement. (And they've maintained that world class status since they started tracking NPS four years ago.)

Smartpress&#39; world class Net Promoter Score reflects customers&#39; utmost satisfaction in their quality, service and eco-friendly business practices. They are proud to be 100% employee-owned and carbon neutral.
Smartpress' world class Net Promoter Score reflects customers' utmost satisfaction in their quality, service and eco-friendly business practices. They are proud to be 100% employee-owned and carbon neutral.

"When the employees are all co-owners of the business, we find they treat customers well!"

See how they earn exceptional ratings year over year:
https://smartpress.com/blog/features/customer-reviews-how-smartpress-maintains-a-high-rating

The Serious Business of Customer Feedback
Beyond Google Customer Reviews (where they score 4.9 out of 5 stars), Smartpress asks for feedback throughout their entire customer journey: ratings after every online chat or email, product reviews after projects are printed, plus a broad customer satisfaction survey quarterly.

"The themes we see regularly in our customer feedback are the same three by which we operate: premium quality printing, world-class service and social responsibility," said Matt Chapman, vice president of Smartpress. "These are not aspirational qualities we determined in a conference room one day. It's our way of sharing what customers are telling us about why they choose Smartpress."

What drives Smartpress' superior customer satisfaction?

  1. Real people, real time: Customers can contact a service expert via phone, email or online chat and there's always a real person on the other end during business hours.

  2. Constant feedback loop: Smartpress closely monitors all feedback and immediately addresses opportunities to improve customers' printing experience.

  3. Employee ownership: Team members are intrinsically motivated to provide a superb customer experience and empowered to make good decisions on the company's behalf.

"Smartpress is 100% employee-owned, which I believe is a big reason for our success in focusing on wowing our customers," said Chapman. "When the employees are all co-owners of the business, we find they treat customers well!"

Learn the perks of printing with an employee-owned company:
https://smartpress.com/blog/features/esop-the-benefits-of-printing-with-an-employee-owned-company

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.
https://smartpress.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Smartpress)
(PRNewsfoto/Smartpress)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartpress-announces-world-class-net-promoter-score-301464152.html

SOURCE Smartpress

Recommended Stories

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • Zoom is returning to the office, but most workers aren’t coming back

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday announced a new return-to-office plan that allows the vast majority of its 4,400 employees to work from home by establishing three broad categories for workers: hybrid (a majority of the workforce that lives within commuting distance and would come in occasionally), remote and in-person, the latter of which will comprise less than 2% of Zoom’s workforce. Zoom’s videoconferencing technology, a staple among thousands of companies for communicating and collaborating as the pandemic forced workers to shelter at their homes, will be a major source of interaction internally. “Workers genuinely want choice, and they are choosing to continue to work at home,” Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told MarketWatch.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStocks Rise as Nasdaq Pulls Back From

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Microsoft-Activision deal expected to close in FY 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick would be leaving the scandal-plagued company after the acquisition by Microsoft is finalized in 2023.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Teva settles shareholder lawsuit over generic drug pricing for $420 million

    (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $420 million to settle shareholder litigation alleging the company hid an anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of generic drugs. Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said the "vast majority" of the settlement will be funded by the company's insurers. "This resolution is in the overall best interest of Teva and the patients who continue to rely on us each day for the world’s largest portfolio of generics medicines," Dougherty said in an email.

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch to close S.F. store at Westfield mall next week

    Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close its San Francisco store at 865 Market St. in the Westfield mall next week, becoming the latest large clothing retailer in downtown or Union Square to shutter during the pandemic. The store at Westfield San Francisco Centre will close Jan. 26, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday.

  • Linamar Corporation Provides Commentary on External Market Conditions; Board of Directors Names Linda Hasenfratz as Executive Chair, Jim Jarrell as Director

    Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today released insights regarding the market activity observed during Q4 2021, as well as commented on other recent industry developments. The comments provide updates on the latest available industry conditions in the key Access, Agriculture and Automotive markets in which it operates.

  • Wells Fargo names Derek Flowers as new chief risk officer

    Wells Fargo & Co named Derek Flowers as its new chief risk officer, leading all aspects of the lender's risk management systems, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Flowers replaces Mandy Norton, who served as the bank's chief risk officer since 2018 and is planning to retire in June. He takes the job as the bank continues to work on what Chief Executive Charlie Scharf recently called a "multi-year effort to satisfy" regulatory requirements.

  • Dwindling OPEC+ Spare Capacity Sets Oil Up for Sizzling Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- As they strain to restore oil production, OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies -- potentially setting up crude prices for a sizzling summer.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Imag