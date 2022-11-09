U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Smartpress Leads Industry in Corporate Social Responsibility

·2 min read

Online printer models being a force for good

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com is proving that social and environmental stewardship is at the core of the brand's values and business practices. The employee-owned company is a champion for the environment - they're carbon neutral for Scopes 1 and 2 and even achieved EcoVadis Platinum status. But they're also establishing a reputation for being a force for good when it comes to charitable giving and volunteering.

Already a champion for the environment, Smartpress is also establishing a reputation for being a force for good when it comes to charitable giving and volunteering. Believing they're inherently hardwired to work for something bigger than themselves, they are committed to creating positive social change by partnering with local charities and national organizations.

"Our company is grounded in the conviction that business can be a force for good."

Learn about Smartpress' CSR strategy:

https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

Leading Positive Change

With robust recycling and sustainable procurement programs, plus comprehensive energy, resource and water conservation policies, the eco-friendly printer has been going beyond environmental initiatives to also support their employees and local community.

"We look for opportunities to give our time, talent and dollars. It brings deeper meaning to our work," said Matt Hanson, CEO of Smartpress' parent company, The Bernard Group. "It's important that we focus on building a successful, responsible company, while also contributing positively to our broader community."

How is Smartpress paving the way in social responsibility?

  • By maintaining long-standing charitable partnerships with organizations like Trees, Water & People, PROP Food Shelf, Dress for Success, the Open Hands Foundation and more.

  • By sponsoring fundraising events, such as Love INC's annual golf tournament, where 100% of proceeds go to local charities.

  • By doubling efforts during the crucial holiday season, adopting families in need with Neighbors Inc., donating gifts to Operation Christmas Child and packing food with Feed My Starving Children.

"Our company is grounded in the conviction that business can be a force for good by creating value for our employee shareholders, giving back to our community and leading our industry in reducing our impact on the environment," said Hanson.

See how Smartpress champions environmental sustainability:

 https://smartpress.com/blog/features/sustainable-solutions-eco-friendly-printing-step-by-step 

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.
https://smartpress.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Smartpress)
(PRNewsfoto/Smartpress)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartpress-leads-industry-in-corporate-social-responsibility-301673171.html

SOURCE Smartpress

