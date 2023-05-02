SmartProtein Rebrands As Nutriv With Expanded Vision On Balanced Nutrition

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Back in 2020, SmartProtein disrupted the wellness space with their comprehensive protein powders designed to elevate and streamline our experiences along our personal health journeys, tossing out tired promises from competing brands in favor of honest, holistic wellness. As over-consumption in nutritional support becomes a growing concern, companies like SmartProtein look to simplify the approach to a balanced body and mind by leading with transparency, reminding us that, when it comes to our health, less is always more. Today, the company has rebranded as Nutriv, a lifestyle movement dedicated to the Marie Kondo method of inclusive health and development that goes beyond mere protein powders.

Upon the release of their hero product, the SmartProtein blend, Nutriv was met with critical acclaim for their condensed approach to nutrition, offering an adaptable support system built with all-natural, vegan ingredients that keep all of their promises. The powders, made with pea-protein, cinnamon, and powerful nootropics, cover the bases from brain power to physical prowess, setting a new standard for wellness and fitness that does everything and more. A recent story from WebMD details in-depth the trouble with over-consumption in the wellness community, and with so many routes and roadmaps unfolding at our feet, it can be difficult to make informed decisions on how to improve the health of our body and mind without exhausting our assets.

Nutriv has expanded their ideology to position their protein blends as supportive artillery to our wellness journeys rather than replacements, and the company's vision for inclusive nutrition lives and breathes in their educational edge, sharpened and cut for community engagement on their website and social media channels. Nutriv offers a platform for personal wellness that informs, educates, and promotes a more objective position on human health, because there is no "one size fits all" approach when it comes to our body and mental wealth, but there is a simplified way of getting back to basics.

As it stands today, conducting a simple Google search for "improving mental health" yields a whopping 557M results, the engagement cone hard at work to elevate the most popular pages. From this vantage point, where can people turn for a condensed solution to their nutritional needs? To support their vision, the company maintains a voice on their website that dives deep into practical wellness techniques--tips and tricks on how to live healthier with ease. One of their more compelling entries dissects the allure of nootropics and their role in achieving a balanced state of wellness for mind, body, and soul. At its core, the goal of Nutriv is to educate and empower individuals to take control of their health and put the power of wellness in their own hands. Their simplified model for balance currently comes in vanilla or chocolate flavors, but the pursuit of a better body and stronger mind goes beyond powders or supplements. Above all else, it's a lifestyle choice.

"Healthy" doesn't have to be hard, and Nutriv is dedicated to redefining our understanding of simple maneuvers and where they work into our wellness routines. The company is a leading force in personal growth and development, because the root of a balanced lifestyle begins from within; a healthy mind begets a healthy body, and the rest is sure to follow.

ABOUT:

Nutriv is a wellness company rooted in simplified nutrition. Formerly known as SmartProtein, the company has recently expanded their vision to include ethos that support a comprehensive, balanced lifestyle for the body, mind, and soul. Their flagship protein blends are designed to strengthen brain health and support our fitness journeys for on-the-go personal development. Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Nutriv is the latest pioneer in the fight against overconsumption in health and nutrition.

