SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SmartRent, Inc.'s (NYSE:SMRT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise real estate technology company, provides management software and applications to rental property owners and operators, property managers, homebuilders, developers, and residents in the United States. The US$689m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$96m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$53m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SmartRent will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

SmartRent is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$4.5m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 116% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SmartRent's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. SmartRent currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

