SMARTsemi Partners with Flip Electronics to Distribute DRAM and Flash Storage Components

·3 min read

2Gb/4Gb DDR3(L), 4Gb/8Gb/16Gb DDR4, and 4GB/8GB eMMC 5.1 components in Industrial and Commercial Grades are distributed through Flip Electronics

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics, a specialist in stocking obsolete and last-time buy semiconductor components, has signed a franchised distribution partnership agreement with SMARTsemi, a division of Smart Modular Technologies, to distribute its line of DRAM and FLASH components. SMARTsemi supplies memory components focused on long-life embedded applications, particularly those in medical, industrial robotics, communications, networking, home/gaming, and defense.

"We are pleased to offer our devices through Flip Electronics with their emphasis on customer service and support, a critical factor for our legacy and EOL customers," said Alan Marten, SMART Modular's senior vice president of strategy and marketing. Jeff Ittel, executive vice president at Flip Electronics, explains his company's rationale for the partnership, stating "SMARTsemi is the latest addition to our product portfolio of industry leading manufacturing partners. The long-life cycles of many embedded applications for memory products makes SMARTsemi a viable solution for Flip's focus on providing an authorized source for long term support of parts at the end of their respective life cycles. As new technology evolves, not all applications and designs evolve at the same pace. OEMs turn to Flip to source these products and Flip is there to support them as an ECIA-authorized distributor."

About Flip Electronics

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Flip Electronics has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductor and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with their OEM and contract manufacturer clients with consideration into every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process, delivering exceptional solutions suiting clients' needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with confidence knowing they are not dealing in the grey market. With industry-leading suppliers, knowledge, and supply chain management expertise, Flip assists clients in the sourcing, pricing, and delivery of all their component needs. In addition, Flip's focus on global trends in manufacturing makes it a leader in the electronics industry.

Learn more at Flipelectronics.com, call 800.958.4578, or email info@flipelectronics.com.

About SMARTsemi

SMARTsemi is an established provider of industrial and commercial grade Tier-1 memory components for embedded applications including medical, industrial robotics, communications, networking, home/gaming, and defense equipment. SMARTsemi is distinguished by its ability to offer extended EOL support for long production lifecycles, packaging and testing flexibility and customization, and an easy-to-use online destination that makes the process of searching, selecting, sampling, and sourcing SMARTsemi components simple. Devices are broadly industry-compatible and available in North America through authorized distributors. Learn more at SMARTsemi.com.

CONTACT: SMARTsemi can reached by phone at 877.794.2749, through their website email, or through a SMARTsemi manufacturer's rep.

Product Marketing Contacts
Jeff Ittel
Executive Vice President
Flip Electronics
6520 Corporate Ct., Ste. 300
Alpharetta, GA 30005
+1 (800) 958-4578

Ryan Duong
Product Line Manager
SMARTsemi
39870 Eureka Dr.
Newark, CA 94583
+1 (818) 620-5662
ryan.duong@smartsemi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartsemi-partners-with-flip-electronics-to-distribute-dram-and-flash-storage-components-301658106.html

SOURCE Flip Electronics

