U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.51
    +6.41 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,202.23
    +137.98 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,837.02
    -58.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.22
    +5.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.04
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    -41.00 (-2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.95 (-3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    +0.0630 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3300
    +0.5770 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,771.96
    +2,412.25 (+6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.91
    +11.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.07
    +1.64 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt, Inc. Acquires $47.6 Million Revenue Generating Asset Immobilfin S.P.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Smartt, Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$CRSM - Smartt Inc.

Immobilfin S.P.A.
Immobilfin S.P.A.
Immobilfin S.P.A.

$CRSM - Smartt Inc.

Immobilfin S.P.A.
Immobilfin S.P.A.
Immobilfin S.P.A.

$CRSM - Smartt Inc.

Immobilfin S.P.A.
Immobilfin S.P.A.
Immobilfin S.P.A.

Miami, FL, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartt Inc., (OTC Pink: CRSM), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Immobilfin S.P.A., a Real Estate company with an asset value of $47.6 Million and generates approximately $1.5 Million per year in revenues. Mr. Roy Capasso, CEO of Smartt, Inc., commented “Smartt, Inc. has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Immobilfin S.P.A., Inc. The company owns a commercial building in the center of Naples Italy in front of the Naples’s Harbour. The building is leased to the Italian government, who pays approximately $1.5 million a year. The property is approximately 100,000 square feet with 95 parking spaces. The transaction has closed on August 6, 2021.

The First deposit for the acquisition will be 50,000,000 restricted shares for two years that is equivalent to a value of approximately $1.5 Million. The balance due will be a determinate of the performance of share price during the next two years from future forecasted growth. Smartt, Inc. will have the option to pay in cash before the 2-year restriction has matured.

Mr. Capasso, CEO of Smartt, Inc. added “this is just the beginning for Smartt, Inc. to grow exponentially in the real estate market. We are planning to invest and dedicate more time and resources in closing on new real estate deals in Europe, LATAM and the United States. We are also working on several deals in the Technology Industry, the Fintech and Crypto sectors to be exact. " As we are now establishing a global presence, we believe this is the perfect time and opportunity to introduce our growing international network of investment professionals and investors to our exciting emerging company to the world. We look forward to continuing to grow in all sectors, with the goal of delivering value to our long-term investors.”

About Smartt, Inc.:

Smartt, Inc. is a Holding company with different subsidiaries in the fields of Technology (Fintech, Crypto, Blockchain, Software), Real Estate and Construction.

About Immobilfin S.P.A.:

Immobilfin it’s a real estate company with approximate assets of $47.6 Million and annual revenues of $1.5 Million. The physical office is located in Naples Italy.

CONTACT

Smartt, Inc.

2828 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

Website: http://www.smarttholdings.com

Phone: 786-409-7439

Email: info@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMARTT, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMARTT, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why GE's Long-Term Future Still Looks Bright

    The fact that GE Power was the star segment in General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second quarter is meaningful. It speaks volumes for CEO Larry Culp's impact on the company since Oct. 2018. By now, most investors, and certainly GE's management, know that the market keys off of GE's free cash flow (FCF) performance.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Plug Power, Ballard Power Rise After Mixed Earnings

    Hydrogen fuel cell producers Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems reported mixed second-quarter results late Thursday.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Sunrun Inc (RUN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    RUN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

    BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIGC ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 47...

  • Sphere 3D stock rockets after deal for rights to bitcoin mining agreements

    Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. soared 54.4% on heavy volume to pace all premarket gainers Friday, after the stand-alone storage and technologies company announced an agreement that provides a six-month exclusive right to assume all of Hertford Advisors Ltd.'s rights to bitcoin mining agreements. Trading volume spiked to 14.3 million shares ahead of the open, already more than double the full-day average of about 5.6 million shares. As part of the deal, Sphere 3D can purchase up to 60,000 new bitcoin