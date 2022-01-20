U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.29 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8910
    -0.2090 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,716.70
    -1,134.75 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.43
    -2.83 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,245.35
    -527.58 (-1.90%)
     

SMARTTAB SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

·2 min read

SmartTab to showcase InjectTab™ in the category: Health, Wearables, & Wellbeing

The Only Company From Colorado Selected For This Global Event

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTab, a startup that's pioneering wireless drug delivery, was selected as a finalist in the Health, Wearables, & Wellbeing category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, SmartTab was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SmartTab will present among four other companies in the Health, Wearables & Wellbeing category on March 12, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be presenting at the SXSW and honored to be the only Colorado startup selected. This is not only a great opportunity for us, but also the people that suffer from chronic health conditions that we look forward to helping with SmartTab's products."— Robert Niichel, Founder & CEO

For more information about SXSW Pitch visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch

About SmartTab
Veloce Corporation (dba "SmartTab" or the "Company") is currently engaged in the design, development and validation of next generation ingestible capsule drug delivery systems. Based in Denver, Colorado, it operates from their world-class innovation center for patient-centered delivery systems in various stages of clinical trials and FDA submission.

About SXSW
Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smarttab-selected-as-finalist-for-2022-sxsw-pitch-301465452.html

SOURCE SmartTab

Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omi

  • Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321s the airline needs to open new routes. The move is expected to deepen a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004. While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

  • This is the most important question you'll get asked in a job interview

    Your interview is progressing well. And then comes that final question. “Do you have any questions for us?”

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Bank of America’s Job Cuts Offer a Road Map for Navigating Higher Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks received a clear message in recent days: Runaway expenses won’t cut it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsLenders that reported higher-than-expected costs, including JPMorgan

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s 2021 compensation more than doubled to over $32 million, while median employee pay fell

    Walt Disney Inc. Chief Executive Bob Chapek had a banner 2021, as his total compensation more than doubled to over $32 million, even through it was a pretty bad year for investors in the media and entertainment giant.

  • China-Based Auditors Pose Risks for U.S. Companies, Study Shows

    The probability that accounting problems will occur increases as Chinese firms perform a larger share of an audit, say three professors.

  • Qantas raises stakes in battle over long-haul cabin crew contract

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd will seek to terminate contract terms with long-haul flight attendants, the carrier said on Thursday, in a move that would bring large pay cuts, after union members voted against more flexible rostering. Qantas said it was the first time in its history it had sought to terminate an employment terms agreement, or a contract between employers and unions, which is a rare and heated move in industrial relations in Australia. If it succeeds, cabin crew pay and conditions would revert to a much lower Australian minimum industry standard while a new pact is negotiated.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Ethereum Is No Longer a One-Chain Ecosystem

    Earlier this week, Evan Van Ness of Starbloom Ventures and Josh Stark of the Ethereum Foundation released an Ethereum year-end report, The Year in Ethereum 2021, diving into activity on the network last year. Subscribe to Valid Points here. Demand for blockspace on Ethereum skyrocketed during 2021, with $9.9 billion in transaction fees being paid throughout the year.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan award bumper bonuses to top bankers

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, Wall Street's premier investment banks, this week informed staff of bumper bonuses for 2021, following a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking. Goldman Sachs increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 30% to 40%, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.