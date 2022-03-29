U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,596.25
    +28.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,059.00
    +206.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,103.00
    +117.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.20
    +15.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.56
    -4.40 (-4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.40
    -36.40 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.70 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1117
    +0.0128 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    -1.51 (-7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.2080
    -0.6660 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,946.34
    +704.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.39
    +32.38 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.43
    +98.29 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

SmartUse and K-Ops Align as Canada's Leading Construction Technology Duo

STACK Construction Technologies
·3 min read

The construction industry's top cloud-based software provider, STACK Construction Technologies, brings together Montréal-based ConTech leaders, SmartUse and K-Ops

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Construction Technologies announced today its acquisition of Montréal-based construction management solution K-Ops. By aligning this powerful tool with SmartUse (acquired by STACK in 2021), the company is bridging the gap between office and field in construction.

A leader in the construction technology space, SmartUse empowers contractors in the field with responsive digital plan viewing and markup, offline access, and comparison capabilities, creating a more efficient, collaborative job site. "Aligning with K-Ops is a natural fit for SmartUse," said Dominic Sevigny, SmartUse Founder. "Strengthening our platform with another powerful Montréal ConTech company is the logical next step in delivering the tools and solutions contractors need to streamline the construction phase of a project."

While SmartUse powers the field, K-Ops provides top-of-the-line construction management and collaboration software for construction professionals in the office. With unmatched field collaboration and process standardization, K-Ops allows contractors to simply create custom workflows, daily reports and RFIs. "We built K-Ops to be an agent for change in the industry, and we're thrilled at the idea of combining its power with the SmartUse mobile app in the field," said Hugo Brizard, President of K-Ops.

The blend of these two solutions gives a robust and more affordable option for customers compared to competitors in the space. "Our vision is to build the top platform for contractors - from preconstruction through construction - and the combination of SmartUse and K-Ops will create a comprehensive tool to help construction professionals build smarter," said Phil Ogilby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at STACK. "We are working hard to fully integrate these systems for a seamless experience for users. Just as SmartUse is integrated with STACK, K-Ops will soon be too."

Hugo Brizard, President of K-Ops, is available for interviews. Please contact Darcie Burroughs at dburroughs@stackct.com to book, and for more information about STACK and this release.

About SmartUse (powered by STACK):

In June 2021, STACK acquired SmartUse, a collaborative construction app for marking-up and sharing blueprints and documents in real time. Having one source of truth makes for an easy, seamless process during pre-construction, bidding stages, procurement, construction, and post-construction. SmartUse is extremely intuitive and has instantaneous responsiveness which promotes an incredible user experience. As we aim for continuous growth and evolution, our number one priority will remain our customers' satisfaction. For more information, visit smartuse.com.

About K-Ops

K-Ops enhances team productivity and centralizes project documentation, closing the gap between office and field. Contractors using K-Ops can track progress in real time, access communication history, and make informed decisions throughout the construction phase. For more information, visit k-ops.com.

About STACK Construction Technologies:

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating while our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration.

For more information on how STACK software is helping teams gain visibility, insight, and alignment through every phase of construction, visit stackct.com.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRDKMISmq_k


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top S&P 500 Stock Market Gainers Today: Tesla Soars

    Tesla was the clear winner on the S&P 500 on Monday. Discovery and Mosaic were notable losers for the benchmark index.

  • Traders Are Camping Out in Sleeping Bags at The Office

    People who are in key positions in risk management, operations and trading have all been asked to stay in place for now.

  • Bitcoin finally turns positive for the year

    Crypto surges above $47,000 and into the black.

  • GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

    The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market, the Detroit-based automaker said. Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said. Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell, GM Canada's president and managing director.

  • Peninsula Fiber Network Announces Anna Glinn and Shannon Black Join Upper Peninsula Team

    Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announce...

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • Kuaishou Sales Top Estimates in Defiance of China Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s revenue beat estimates, defying China’s economic slowdown despite intensifying competition with TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsChin

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • US Dollar Continues Parabolic Move

    The US dollar has rallied again during the trading session as the move continues to get overstretched to the extreme.

  • Biden budget plan seeks to add corporate buyback restrictions

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. corporate stock buybacks are being targeted in U.S. President Joe Biden's 2023 budget plan announced on Monday, which seeks to discourage corporations from using profits to repurchase stocks in order to benefit executives. Under the plan https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/budget_fy2023.pdf, company executives would be required to hold on to company shares that they receive for several years after taking them, and they would be prohibited from selling shares in the years after a stock buyback. Corporate share repurchases, which reduce the number of shares outstanding, tend to boost a company's stock price.

  • Stocks look past rate risks in late rally, yen wilts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -World stock markets cast aside fears of rising interest rates on Monday with the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index rallying 1.3%, even as parts of the Treasury yield curve signaled recession risks while oil prices tumbled on fears of weaker Chinese demand. But the buoyancy in stocks was foreshadowed by several signs and analyst warnings that it may not last, as global interest rates will likely climb higher this year and could drag on economic growth. In the Treasuries market, for example, the yield curve for two- and 10-year Treasuries presaged growing recession risks on Monday, even though the curve for three-month bills and 10-year Treasuries still pointed to robust economic expansion.

  • Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million

    Liberty Strategic Capital, a Washington D.C.-based private equity fund founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium for $525 million, both told Reuters on Monday. The deal is Liberty Strategic Capital's first majority stake acquisition since its launch last year. SoftBank Corp, which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority owner.

  • Consortium to Buy Nielsen for $16 Billion Including Debt

    A consortium led by Elliott Management’s private-equity arm and Brookfield Asset Management agreed to pay $28 a share for the TV ratings company.

  • Sleep Number Stock Is Tumbling. A Former Bull Stepped to the Sidelines.

    Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded bed maker Sleep Number to Neutral from Outperform. He cited less-favorable channel checks.

  • BOJ ramps up battle to defend yield cap even as weakening yen raises economic risk

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan kept up its relentless quest to defend a key yield cap by offering to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds on Tuesday, underscoring its resolve to keep policy ultra-loose and putting downward pressure on the yen. The BOJ's intervention raised the stakes for policymakers in the world's third-largest economy as Japan tries to navigate the rising cost of imports from a weakening currency and global fallout of the Ukraine war. The bond market intervention is in line with an announcement the BOJ made on Monday to offer unlimited bond buying from Tuesday to Thursday to keep the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield from rising above an implicit 0.25% cap it sets around its 0% target.

  • Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Gets $71M Equipment Financing From NYDIG

    The financing is backed by 19,800 Bitmain S19j Pro miners that have hashrate of about 1.98 exahash per second.

  • Higher Gasoline Prices Have U.S. Drivers Filling Up More Often

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging fuel prices haven’t discouraged Americans from buying gasoline. Now they are just buying less, but more often.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAn average American fills up their car to $27.

  • The Dow Is Rising, Apple Is Streaking—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Dow Jones Industrial futures were rising amid hopes that the conflict could be nearing a conclusion.

  • Stock Market Trades Lower As Biden Announces Defense, Budget Plan

    Stock market trades lower as President Biden unveils a new budget plan, which calls for a substantial increase in defense spending.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 climbs for third straight day as Tesla leads

    The S&P 500 rose for a third day on Monday, as a sharp rise in shares of Tesla overshadowed weakness in energy and bank stocks, while Russia and Ukraine were poised to hold their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc jumped and was the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after saying it will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split, helping to lift the consumer discretionary index more than 2% as the best-performing sector on the session.