Smartwatch Market to Grasp the Value of USD 64,480.18 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Technology Advancement and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smartwatch market was valued at USD 33,081.86 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 64,480.18 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Market Overview:

A smartwatch is a wearable computing device similar to a wristwatch or other time-keeping device. In addition to showing time, several smartwatches are Bluetooth-capable. This watch becomes a wireless Bluetooth adaptor and is capable of prolonging the capabilities of the wearer's smartphone to the watch. The user can use this watch to initiate and answer phone calls from their mobile phone, get weather reports, listen to music, read email and text messages, dictate email and text messages, and ask a digital assistant.

Several manufacturers have introduced many upgraded smartwatches with advanced health monitoring features such as a stress monitor, electrocardiograms, a calorie counter, blood oxygen and SpO2 sensors and many more. Numerous companies such as Fossil Group, Inc., Samsung, Noise, Fitbit and more are introducing smartwatches with advanced and upgraded features. For instance, Apple, Inc. launched the new Apple Series 7 smartwatch model in September 2021 that features many health monitoring functions, such as blood oxygen saturation, electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, improved fall detection, native sleep tracking, and heart health monitoring.

Recent Development

June 2022 - Garmin revealed one of the world's first and new GPS running smartwatch 955, with a solar forerunner and charging 255 series. This latest addition to Garmin's Forerunner range has become the preferred choice of runners worldwide. These are triathlon-ready smartwatches with training features developed for mid-level and professional runners and athletes.

May 2022 - Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced several cutting-edge hardware products, including HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, and HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2, HUAWEI WATCH D, HUAWEI Band 7 and HUAWEI S-TAG at the Huawei flagship product launch in 2022. This aims to streamline the daily lives of consumers.

Some of the major players operating in the Smartwatch market are:

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Fitbit Inc. (U.K.)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Virtual-Realties, LLC (U.K.)

Xiaomi (China)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Michael Kors (U.S.)

Polar Electro (Finland)

Fossil Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

TomTom International BV (Netherlands)

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing demand for health monitoring smartwatches

Wearable electronic product manufacturers such as Fitbit and Apple are presenting health-monitoring capabilities that appeal to older people and keep them up-to-date regarding their health status in real-time; smartwatches are witnessing a growth in new users, comprising the elderly. In contrast to Fitbit, which just encompassed a tool to diagnose sleep apnea in smartwatches, Apple Watch Series 4 comes with and a fall detection app and EKG monitor. People with diabetes use glucose monitoring which is anticipated to boost market growth. Furthermore, the business and L'Oreal worked together to make the first skin sensor that can detect UVB and UVA exposure with the help of smartwatch. These are some factors that will likely create ample and new opportunities for market growth in upcoming years.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Smartwatch Market The North American Smartwatch Market The European Smartwatch Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Smartwatch market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smartwatch Market

Market Dynamics: Smartwatch Market

Increasing usage of organic light emitting diodes (OLED) in smartwatch

The growing usage of organic light emitting diodes (OLED) displays increases the demand for the smartwatch, which is expected to drive the market's growth rate. Organic light emitting diodes (OLED) displays provide an improved experience to the end user owing to their low power consumption and high image quality. This aids the manufacturers in producing shows in many sizes and shapes without compromising their quality and resolution.

Increasing penetration rate of urbanization

Growing penetration rates of urbanization have increased the demand for the aesthetically appealing advanced products. These advanced products provide better experiences to consumers such as time schedules and several features in one device. This factor is anticipated to drive the need for smartwatches. Furthermore, the large millennial population has been adopting smartwatches owing to increased spending on luxury standards or tracking for their regular work hours.

Key Industry Segmentation: Global Smartwatch Market

Product Type

Extension

Standalone and Classic/ Hybrid

Application

Personal Assistance and Safety

Health/ Wellness

Media

Entertainment

Sports

Communication

Operating System

Wear OS

Watch OS

Firefox OS

Tizen

Asteroid OS

Sailfish OS

Ubuntu Touch

Processor

Single-Core

Dual-Core

Quad-Core

Apple S1

RAM

512 MB

1 GB

2 GB

3 GB

4 GB

Display Type

OLED

LCD

Interferometric Modulator Display

Price Range

High-End Smartwatches

Mid-End Smartwatches

Low-End Smartwatches

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

End User

Male

Female

Regional Analysis/Insights: Smartwatch Market

The countries covered in the smartwatch market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the global smartwatch market due to the increasing focus on technological advancements in digital wearable devices. Moreover, growth in the number of sales of toothbrush sterilizers through e-commerce platforms is another major factor that is fostering the market growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the growing personal disposable income, westernization, modernization, rapid globalization. Moreover, surge in awareness about the profits of smartwatches, especially in nations such as India and China will likely to boost the market growth in this region.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: Introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product type

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: Decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: Appendix

