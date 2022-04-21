Smartwatch Market Size to Grow by USD 27.96 bn | Technological Advances in Semiconductor Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the smartwatch market is expected to grow by USD 27.96 bn from 2020 to 2025. According to Technavio, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.79% during the forecast period.

Smartwatch Market by Type, Operating System, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the smartwatch market include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Mobvoi Information Technology Co. Ltd., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Driver

Technological advances in the semiconductor industry are driving the market growth. Consumers prefer smartwatches that have a sleek and small design and a high operational efficiency. Technological advances in electronic components, such as chip system on a chip (SoC) technology and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), are providing opportunities for smartwatch manufacturers to develop small, compact, and low power-consuming smartwatches. Advances in SoC technology have enabled vendors to reduce the printed circuit board space and integrate a significant number of electronic components in smartwatches. The development of MEMS technology has enabled vendors to integrate a large number of features into a single device. It has also helped in the development of microsensors and microactuators, which helps in the miniaturization of devices and the development of wearable electronic devices, including smartwatches that can support new features, such as voice recognition, haptics, and gesture recognition.

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

The market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period, with a share of 56%. North America is one of the lucrative markets for smartwatch manufacturers. This region is an early adopter of advanced technologies. The US is estimated to account for a major share of the market in North America during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income, the emergence of built-in LTE smartwatches, and the rise in health and fitness-focused features in smartwatches will drive the smartwatch market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smartwatch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smartwatch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smartwatch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartwatch market vendors

Smartwatch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Mobvoi Information Technology Co. Ltd., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

