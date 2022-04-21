U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Smartwatch Market Size to Grow by USD 27.96 bn | Technological Advances in Semiconductor Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the smartwatch market is expected to grow by USD 27.96 bn from 2020 to 2025. According to Technavio, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.79% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smartwatch Market by Type, Operating System, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Find more highlights related to the market. Read a Sample Report

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the smartwatch market include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Mobvoi Information Technology Co. Ltd., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Driver

Technological advances in the semiconductor industry are driving the market growth. Consumers prefer smartwatches that have a sleek and small design and a high operational efficiency. Technological advances in electronic components, such as chip system on a chip (SoC) technology and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), are providing opportunities for smartwatch manufacturers to develop small, compact, and low power-consuming smartwatches. Advances in SoC technology have enabled vendors to reduce the printed circuit board space and integrate a significant number of electronic components in smartwatches. The development of MEMS technology has enabled vendors to integrate a large number of features into a single device. It has also helped in the development of microsensors and microactuators, which helps in the miniaturization of devices and the development of wearable electronic devices, including smartwatches that can support new features, such as voice recognition, haptics, and gesture recognition.

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report Now

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

The market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period, with a share of 56%. North America is one of the lucrative markets for smartwatch manufacturers. This region is an early adopter of advanced technologies. The US is estimated to account for a major share of the market in North America during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income, the emergence of built-in LTE smartwatches, and the rise in health and fitness-focused features in smartwatches will drive the smartwatch market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Smartwatch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smartwatch market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smartwatch market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smartwatch market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartwatch market vendors

Related Reports:

Wearable Computing Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Advertisement Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smartwatch Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.79%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 27.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 56%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Mobvoi Information Technology Co. Ltd., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Integrated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Operating system

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Operating system

  • watchOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Tizen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wear OS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Operating system

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Fossil Group Inc.

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • LG Corp.

  • Mobvoi Information Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

  • OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartwatch-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-96-bn--technological-advances-in-semiconductor-industry-to-drive-growth--technavio-301529095.html

SOURCE Technavio

