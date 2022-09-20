The SmartWater Group is now DeterTech

Company announces major rebrand and acquisition of SmartGuard in the Nordics

ESSEN, Germany, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning risk management company DeterTech, formerly known as The SmartWater Group, is pleased to reveal its new identity, publicly shown for the first time at Security Essen on Stand 5C31. The new brand, and its associated purpose, value and behaviours, reflects the full breadth of the company's offering, as it embarks upon a geographic expansion of the business.

"I'm proud to lead an organisation whose purpose is to bring greater peace of mind to people and communities, every day," explains Baba Devani, CEO, DeterTech. "Our values of commitment, inclusivity and ambition will guide us in developing new services and solutions, attracting top talent and entering new markets."

With operations in the UK and mainland Europe, DeterTech works with hundreds of clients spanning critical infrastructure, construction, retail, leisure and hospitality, transportation and industry. Its close working relationships with local law enforcement, and full portfolio of expert, innovative and intelligence-led solutions, ensure it can help clients to better understand their risks and select the most appropriate solutions to mitigate them.

The company's comprehensive risk management portfolio comprises crime intelligence, site security, site sensors, access control and forensic marking. Notable examples include enhancing the security of world leaders, protecting critical infrastructure and tackling domestic violence against women and girls.

DeterTech is also pleased to announce the acquisition of SmartGuard, the number one provider of temporary site security solutions in Denmark. It follows the previous acquisition of Tag Security Holdings, providing a platform from which DeterTech can immediately emulate its success in the UK, offering its solutions at scale into the Nordics, Benelux and Germany.

"The next chapter in this great company's story is just being written," concludes Devani. "With the backing of our investors Freshstream we have the expertise, resources and drive to be a trusted partner to customers across Europe."

About DeterTech

DeterTech is an award-winning risk management company that uses proprietary technology-based solutions to deliver material cost savings for clients operating nationally in the infrastructure, construction, vacant property and other sectors, across a range of security products and services.

