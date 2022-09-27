U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Wins Two 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards

·3 min read

SMArtX's Turnkey Asset Management Platform Receives Two Wealthies for TAMPS: Model Marketplaces and Technology Providers: Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced it won two WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Awards in the categories of TAMPS: Model Marketplaces and Technology Providers: Chief Marketing Officer of the Year.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions)

SMArtX was recognized for its extensive model marketplace, which features over 1,100 long/short, long only, short biased, short only, and options strategies offered in a sleeved unified managed account with a OCIO overlay. Its second award went to Alex Smith-Ryland for technology provider Chief Marketing Officer of the Year. SMArtX was also named a Finalist in two other categories: technology provider Chief Executive Officer of the Year and TAMP solution.

"We're excited to be recognized as a leading firm in the managed accounts technology industry," said Evan Rapoport, founder and CEO of SMArtX. "Our team has worked hard to achieve this recognition, and we are proud of their dedication. We are also excited about continued innovations that will help our clients grow their businesses."

Now in its eighth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to recognize outstanding achievements by companies, individuals and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"I am honored to be included in the same group as this year's Finalists and past winners," said Alex Smith-Ryland, Chief Marketing Officer of SMArtX. "Being able to work with such great people, innovative products, and cutting-edge technology makes my job all the easier."

SMArtX was also nominated as a Finalist for the MMI/Barron's Solutions Provider of the Year, which honors a technology firm or service provider that exemplifies innovation in delivering better outcomes for investors and financial advisors. Award winners will be announced at the MMI Industry Celebration Night on October 20th as part of the 2022 MMI Annual Conference.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

About WealthManagement.com WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. Informa creates transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Informa products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartx-advisory-solutions-wins-two-2022-wealth-management-industry-awards-301633864.html

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

