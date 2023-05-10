SMB Software Market size to grow by USD 57.76 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for cloud-based applications to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SMB software market size is estimated to increase by USD 57.76 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of cloud-based applications by different businesses drives the SMB software market growth. The growing demand for cloud-based SMB software like ERP is majorly due to lower initial costs and faster implementation times. A cloud-based ERP also offers a variety of other business benefits, such as process integrity and business consistency across the organization and access to applications by users, employees, and partners. The solutions also eliminate the need for a dedicated IT support team to maintain and update software, eliminating the need for servers, storage, and computing resources for global organizations. It also enables companies to effectively execute their business strategies and focus on their core business, not on rising IT costs. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SMB Software Market 2023-2027

SMB software market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global SMB software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer SMB software in the market are Accenture Plc, Acumatica Inc., Alfresco Software Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TOTVS SA, Unit4 Group Holding B.V., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., and Oracle Corp. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Acumatica Inc. - The company offers SMB software solutions such as Acumatica Cloud ERP.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers SMB software solutions such as Switches, Routers, Wireless access points, and Networking management.

IFS World Operations AB - The company offers SMB software solutions such as IFS Cloud Platform.

SMB Software Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), application (media, telecommunication, consultants, and law firms), and geography(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. On-premise SMB software including business management software, ERP software, customer relationship management software, logistics service software, debt collection software, and cloud solutions are preferred for good system security. Using such software solutions requires a robust IT infrastructure and perpetual license fees for on-premises software include recurring fees for support, training, and software updates. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global SMB software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global SMB software market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region's dominance in the market is primarily owing to the availability of adequate IT infrastructure that has supported the growth of the regional market for several years. Cross-industry organizations in the region focus on improving business processes to increase customer satisfaction and gain a competitive advantage in global markets, which is expected to increase the demand for SMB software during the forecast period. In addition, due to the growing need for supply chain planning and execution software for organizations operating in the region to manage their supply chains more efficiently and effectively, SMB software is expected to grow in demand.

SMB Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Increasing mergers and acquisitions between SMB software vendors and global multinational companies is an emerging trend fueling the SMB software market.

Market vendors adopt various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage over incumbent players.

For instance, in August 2020, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired ThousandEyes to strengthen its internet and cloud intelligence platform.

Thus, increasing acquisitions by SMB software vendors to strengthen their presence in the global SMB software market will have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Hence, such factors influence the growth of the SMB software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Lack of awareness of SMB software in various developing countries challenges the SMB software market.

Most SMBs suffer from inefficient management of collection software and recognizing the availability of SMB software can help you understand the cash recovery and loss threats your business faces.

It helps organizations implement cost-effective security measures and the collection software for SMBs emphasizes responsibilities related to collection policies and procedures.

Organizations in developing regions are new to SMB software and are concerned about the security of sensitive data.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this SMB Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the SMB software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the SMB software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the SMB software market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of SMB software market vendors

SMB Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acumatica Inc., Alfresco Software Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TOTVS SA, Unit4 Group Holding B.V., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global SMB software market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Consultants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Law firms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acumatica Inc.

12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.5 Epicor Software Corp.

12.6 IFS World Operations AB

12.7 Infor Inc.

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

12.10 Oracle Corp.

12.11 Roper Technologies Inc.

12.12 Sage Group Plc

12.13 SAP SE

12.14 SYSPRO Pty. Ltd.

12.15 TOTVS SA

12.16 Unit4 Group Holding B.V.

12.17 Workday Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

