U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.53
    -80.85 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,279.43
    -349.90 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,028.52
    -389.02 (-2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.79
    -27.73 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.51
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.37 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0129 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0680 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8770
    +0.4270 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,789.33
    -678.98 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.59
    -4.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

SMC/Genesis Financial, Provider of Integrated Digital Financial Services, Completes $2.0 Million Institutional Bridge Financing $1.5 Million through AD Asset Management LTD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SMC Entertainment, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FSBC
  • SMCE

Charleston, SC, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, Inc. (“SMC” or the “Company”) (OTC: SMCE) and its majority-owned subsidiary, Genesis Financial, Inc. (“Genesis”) - an integrated financial technology company (“Fintech”) are pleased to announce the closing of $2,000,000 bridge financing (“Bridge Financing”) The company has secured $1,500,000 with AD Asset Management LTD through its AD High Yield Income Fund the balance was secured with a boutique hedge fund. Both the International Asset Management Fund and the boutique hedge fund group specialize in FinTech development globally.

The Bridge Financing will be utilized in multiple ways by SMCE. It will enable us to begin pursuing accretive acquisitions and complete SMC’s financial audits. Furthermore, it will provide us the working capital necessary to attain a Reporting Issuer with the SEC and up list to a senior exchange. The Company has received the first tranche of the Bridge Financing and working towards its milestones in the coming weeks. The Company is in discussions with multiple funding groups to raise additional capital to facilitate future US-based acquisitions. Round one funding is estimated at $6-10 million in new capital.

About Genesis Financial, Inc.
Genesis, with 23 employees under its purview along with 120 financial consultants, advisors, and representatives, is a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions. Genesis, focusing on fintech-powered wealth management services, operated its business through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services. The two operating subsidiaries are the Ballast Group and The Financial Link Group. For more information, visit www.ballast.com.au and www.tflg.com.au.

The Australian Wealth Management industry has over 25,000 financial advisors managing 2.2 million investors. The annual fees generated by the Wealth Management industry is close to $3.9 billion. According to AITE (2020) at least 10 million adults are underserved or not served at all by the Australian Financial Advisors. Genesis has firmly positioned itself to acquire and consolidate to expand in Australia's fragmented Independent Dealer Group business sector.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.
SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.

Press Release Contact:
Erik Blum
President
SMC Entertainment, Inc.
ron.hughes.operations@gmail.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • Why Snap Stock Just Collapsed

    Following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) flop of an earnings report last night, shares of rival social media stock Snap (NYSE: SNAP) suffered a sympathetic crash. As of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning, Meta stock was down 24.5%, and Snap was down 20.5%. Meta Platforms missed on earnings, only barely beat on sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, and predicted as much as a 10% sales miss for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Is Investing in Amazon (AMZN) A Great Move?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that it knows very little in economics, politics, and investor psychology is predictable. The fund believes, though, that business value is (roughly) measurable and […]

  • Amazon Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    The earnings spotlight turns to Amazon.com, and scrutiny will be even more intense than usual in the wake of reports by Meta and Alphabet.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe Facebook parent plunged 24% in U.S. trading Thursday on