SMCP - General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022 - Third-party opposition from European TopSoho S.à r.l

SMCP SA
·1 min read
Press release - Paris, January 06th, 2022

General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022
Third-party opposition from European TopSoho S.à.r.l.

On January 5, 2022, SMCP was served with a third-party opposition by European TopSoho S.à r.l ("ETS") against it and GLAS before the Commercial Court of Paris, in order to obtain, inter alia, the revocation of the order issued on November 30, 2021 by the Commercial Court of Paris on the request of GLAS appointing a mandataire to convene a general meeting of SMCP shareholders, and to obtain, as a consequence, the adjournment of the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for January 14, 2022 by the mandataire appointed pursuant to the aforementioned order.

The hearing is scheduled for January 10, 2022, in summary proceedings.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

INVESTORS/PRESS

SMCP

BRUNSWICK

Mathilde Magnan

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00

+33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

mathilde.magnan@smcp.com

smcp@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment


