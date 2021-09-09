SMCP - Information relating to the financial conditions of Mr. Daniel Lalonde departure

Press release – Paris, September 9th, 2021

Information relating to the financial conditions of Mr. Daniel Lalonde’s departure

The Board of Directors, during its meeting of September 2, 2021, decided, based on the work and recommendations of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, on the financial conditions of the departure of Mr. Daniel Lalonde - Chief Executive Officer of the SMCP Group, detailed below:

Mr. Daniel Lalonde will receive his fixed remuneration (which amounts to €900 000 for a full year), calculated on a pro rata basis, until the date of termination of his duties and will not receive any variable compensation related to the year 2021, as it is subject to a presence condition which will not be met. Mr. Daniel Lalonde has been granted performance shares in November 2017, January 2020 and January 2021, certain tranches of which are still in the process of being acquired. They will not be delivered as they are subject to presence conditions which will not be met.The Board of Directors has decided to release Mr. Daniel Lalonde from his 12-month non-competition undertaking and he will therefore not receive an indemnity in this regard. Mr. Daniel Lalonde, in view of the voluntary nature of his departure, will not benefit from a severance payment.

