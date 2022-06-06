U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.09
    +34.55 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.23
    +166.53 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,155.20
    +142.46 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.71
    +0.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    +0.0170 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8840
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,402.21
    +1,704.04 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.21
    +5.65 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.05
    +97.10 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

SME, CESMII Release 2022 Smart Manufacturing Market Survey

·4 min read

Respondent companies recognize benefits, need for strategy, but have disconnect on investment

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 75 percent of respondents to a recent smart manufacturing survey recognized smart technology would increase their company's competitiveness, but only half indicate their company would be willing to invest in smart initiatives. The 2022 Smart Manufacturing Market Survey, administered to more than 250 manufacturing personnel by SME and CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, revealed a mismatch between the importance of smart automation technology and actually staffing and funding the digital transformation to its adoption.

Jeannine Kunz, recently named Chief Workforce Development Officer of SME, is among several Michigan influencers named to the 2019 Notable Women in Education Leadership list, presented by the Crain’s Detroit Business publication.
Jeannine Kunz, recently named Chief Workforce Development Officer of SME, is among several Michigan influencers named to the 2019 Notable Women in Education Leadership list, presented by the Crain’s Detroit Business publication.

The survey results were released at Smart Manufacturing Experience 2022, an in-person event featuring over 60 leading manufacturing companies spotlighting the latest transformative technologies. The event will help small to medium manufacturers (SMMs) leverage the power of these advanced technologies to improve their bottom line and advance their operations in real time. It is June 7-9, 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, and is sponsored by SME, CESMII, AMT and AMI, which have partnered to meet the technology needs of SMMs.

"Smart manufacturing clearly will increase SMM competitiveness and company leadership understands the need to invest," said John Dyck, chief executive officer of CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute. "The part that's still proving to be a challenge is the ability to connect this value to a compelling ROI, and their commitment to invest their financial resources in smart manufacturing initiatives."

"To us, it's clear that manufacturers are struggling to find objective, authoritative and trusted sources for smart manufacturing resources and education. The level of 'noise' in the marketplace is significant, making it exceedingly challenging for them to know where to turn for reliable insights and guidance."

"No aspect of manufacturing will be as important to the industry's future as digital transformation and the talent and ability to adopt of smart technology in the production environment, said Jeannine Kunz, chief workforce development officer for SME. "Our discussions with large manufacturers reveal that digital transformation is not only a competitive minimum over the next decade, for both big and small companies, but it's also neither financially nor technologically out of reach for the SMM manufacturing base."

Kunz said that Smart Manufacturing Experience is designed to incorporate resources that help companies train their workforce in how to implement a digital transformation strategy and operate more efficiently. It also helps manufacturers make connections with other organizations and industry experts who have embraced smart technology and are able to provide insights on how to integrate digital technologies in a way that makes sense for their business.

According to Dyck, the survey identified three key findings that can help SME, CESMII and their other event partners to accelerate digital transformation for SMMs. These include:

  • Smart manufacturing is important to companies, but adoption is moving at a slow pace – He said two-thirds of companies are in some way implementing a smart-manufacturing strategy, yet only 40 percent have dedicated staff members to its implementation. In fact, 77 percent believe smart technology will increase competitiveness for their organizations, but only half said their companies were willing to invest in smart initiatives.

  • Respondents view the role of consortia and non-profits as a means of education and training resources to the industry on smart manufacturing topics – Activities such as Smart Manufacturing Experience, and non-profit organizations such as SME, CESMII, AMT an AMI are among the top resources consulted for information on digital transformation to smart technology.
    Three-quarters of those surveyed spend an average of more than $2,000 per person annually for structured employee training through consortia and non-profits, which they consider these sources most important benefit.

  • Opportunities exist for vendors to offer companies more help with the smart manufacturing adoption process – The survey results indicated a need for smart manufacturing technology vendors to provide greater assistance at affordable prices.

CESMII and SME have been tracking the Smart Manufacturing market for more than five years with quantitative and qualitative primary research. For more information about the 2022 Smart Manufacturing Market Survey and to review either an executive summary or a data summary of its findings, visit the following URL:

https://www.cesmii.org/smart-manufacturing-sustainability-study/

Follow Smart Manufacturing Experience
Follow Smart Manufacturing Experience by visiting the Smart Manufacturing Experience website. The event also is on social media on Facebook, and on Twitter and Instagram @SmartMfgExp.

For registration information, visit the Smart Manufacturing Experience Registration page.

About CESMII
CESMII is the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing, driving cultural and technological transformation and secure industrial technologies as national imperatives. By enabling frictionless movement of information between real-time Operations and the people and systems that create value in and across Manufacturing organizations, CESMII is impacting manufacturing performance through measurable improvements in areas such as: quality, throughput, costs/profitability, safety, asset reliability and energy productivity.

About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

 

John Dyck, CEO, CESMII -- the Smart Manufacturing Institute
John Dyck, CEO, CESMII -- the Smart Manufacturing Institute
Smart Manufacturing Experience enables manufacturers to get inspired and educated about emerging technologies that upskill the workforce, improve quality and advance the future of manufacturing. It is being conducted June 7-9, 2022 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
Smart Manufacturing Experience enables manufacturers to get inspired and educated about emerging technologies that upskill the workforce, improve quality and advance the future of manufacturing. It is being conducted June 7-9, 2022 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sme-cesmii-release-2022-smart-manufacturing-market-survey-301561585.html

SOURCE SME

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil prices dip but stay close to $120/bbl after OPEC+ supply deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Monday after topping $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July. Crude moved lower amid doubts that last week's decision by OPEC+ oil producers to boost their monthly output target would translate into a jump in output needed to ease tight supply. Brent crude was down 52 cents, or 0.4%, to $119.20 a barrel at 1240 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSa

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Kansas City startup is shutting down. Its founder blames a St. Louis corporate giant

    “They put a boat anchor around these workers’ necks,” the founder says of the lawsuits brought by a St. Louis firm against him and his employees.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tor

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Elliott Sues the LME For $456 Million Over Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is seeking $456 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its decision in March to cancel billions of dollars worth of nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expect

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils Ove

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • UK's Sainsbury's faces investor vote on workers pay amid cost of living crisis

    Shareholders in Sainsbury's will get to vote on a resolution at next month's annual meeting calling for Britain's second biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so-called real living wage to all its workers by July 2023. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which co-ordinated the filing of the resolution in March by an investor coalition that includes Legal & General and Nest, said on Monday negotiations with Sainsbury's had reached an impasse and the resolution would definitely go to a vote at the July 7 meeting. ShareAction said the first living wage shareholder resolution to be filed at a British company "will be a litmus test for investors' Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to protect workers amid a spiralling cost of living crisis."

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the big

  • What Is a Solo 401(k)? Retirement benefits for the Self-Employed

    If you are self-employed, you may be able to set up a tax-advantaged solo 401(k) retirement savings plan. Find out what the benefits are of this type of self-employed 401k.