U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,006.53
    -17.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,120.18
    -76.48 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,723.92
    -81.09 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.29 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.50
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0220 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1700
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,813.92
    -375.05 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.35
    +425.67 (+175.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.81
    +17.66 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

SME Presents Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award to AGC Automotive

·3 min read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the nonprofit organization committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, announced today that it has awarded its 2022 Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award to AGC Automotive North America, a world-leading manufacturer of Automotive Safety Glass, based in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Jeannine Kunz, Chief Workforce Development Officer for SME, is among several Michigan influencers named to the 2019 Notable Women in Education Leadership list, presented by the Crain&#x002019;s Detroit Business publication.
Jeannine Kunz, Chief Workforce Development Officer for SME, is among several Michigan influencers named to the 2019 Notable Women in Education Leadership list, presented by the Crain’s Detroit Business publication.

The award, established to showcase manufacturing leaders and provide outstanding benchmarks for companies seeking to build a workforce strategy, honors AGC's exceptional commitment and dedication to upskilling the workforce, enhancing talent, and preparing new and incumbent employees for a successful career in the manufacturing industry.

SME, through its learning and development division Tooling U-SME, is the manufacturing industry's leading workforce development solution provider, working with thousands of companies including more than half of all Fortune 500 manufacturers as well as 900 educational institutions across the country. The ongoing workforce crisis in manufacturing motivated SME to document, celebrate and share best practices with others looking to make talent development a core strategic pillar.

"AGC is proactively and successfully addressing the challenges around recruitment, retention and development that exist in the manufacturing industry," said Jeannine Kunz, Chief Workforce Development Officer, SME. "We are inspired by AGC's commitment to developing its workforce of more than 500 associates through a world-class training and development program that helps drive business success."

An AGC Training Team was established in 2016 to focus specifically on the skills gap. AGC's training and development strategy follows the company's corporate philosophy "Look Beyond," a continuous improvement mindset to ensure high product quality and safety.

"People are the foundation of all AGC accomplishes, and we are excited to be the recipient of the SME 2022 Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award," said Spencer Noel, Training and Development Staff Associate, AGC. "Training is an essential investment in our associates, and Leadership regularly communicates the impact everyone's individual success has on the company as a whole."

Noel said management support which encourages constant communication between process subject matter experts and the training group, has been crucial to their efforts to develop a world-class training program.

The centerpiece of AGC's successful training and development program is a standardized four-phase framework (Foundational, Core, On-The-Job-Training, and Job Qualification Evaluation) that develops and assesses competencies to ensure associates are performing safely and to the standards of the job. AGC's learning and development commitment is underscored by its robust Train the Trainer course.

Other noteworthy elements of the program include:

  • Blended learning approach with self-paced learning, workshops, and live trainings (exploring new training technologies such as virtual and augmented reality).

  • Evaluations, completed by a third party, for critical tasks related to safety and quality.

  • Metrics for achieving competency and qualification time tracking.

  • QR systems with line-side tools to retrieve the most up-to-date instructions or procedures.

  • Active solicitation of feedback to encourage continual improvement.

  • As needed daily and formal monthly communication between production and training group.

The Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award is bestowed annually to the company that most effectively implements best practices in training programs focused on building a high-performing workforce to help others evolve their workforce development efforts and ultimately strengthen the manufacturing industry's competitiveness.

About SME
We believe in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve the world's greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has been leading the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SME logo (PRNewsFoto/SME) (PRNewsfoto/SME)
SME logo (PRNewsFoto/SME) (PRNewsfoto/SME)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sme-presents-excellence-in-manufacturing-training-award-to-agc-automotive-301545256.html

SOURCE SME

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global names to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating for more than 30 years in the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% more its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Crucial gas supplies turned away from UK ports

    Critical shipments of natural gas are being turned away from British ports because National Grid fears it will be overwhelmed by supplies intended to tackle the European energy crisis.

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Moderna and former Dentsply Sirona CFO sign 'claw back' agreement on $700K severance

    Moderna Inc. and former CFO Jorge Gomez agree Moderna can claw back his $700,000 severance if he “is found to have engaged in any wrongdoing” in Dentsply Sirona Inc.’s securities fraud probe.

  • New York state factory activity slumps in May

    Factory activity in New York state slumped in May for the third time this year amid a collapse in new orders and shipments, and manufacturers were slightly upbeat about business conditions over the next six months. The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire State" index on current business conditions tumbled 36.2 points to a reading of -11.6 this month. There were also massive decreases in shipments and unfilled orders measures.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • REFILE-UPDATE 4-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global names to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating for more than 30 years in the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

    UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive, Andrea Orcel, said in March it was considering pulling out of the country, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with matter. Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. UniCredit received one offer from Interros group, the investment business owned by Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men and an oligarch who has not been sanctioned by the United States, Britain or the European Union, but the Italian bank rejected the offer, the FT said.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.

  • The Next Big Risk for Tech Stocks Is Already Brewing

    The new round of belt tightening threatens to cascade into a bigger problem—a slowdown in enterprise technology spending. Along with a rapidly fading global economy, it could drive another leg down in the industry’s earnings outlook. Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) started it off in late April by announcing it was laying off 9% of its workforce to improve operational efficiency.

  • Plains All American to Settle Class-Action Lawsuit Over 2015 California Oil Pipeline Spill

    The owner of an oil pipeline that caused a 4-mile-long spill along a California beach in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, according to attorneys and court documents.

  • 24 Screenshots Of Management Being Awful To Employees That Will Make Your Blood Boil

    Prepare to be appalled.View Entire Post ›

  • Here's how CEO pay for Minnesota's biggest public companies compares to median employees compensation

    Total CEO pay for Minnesota's 25 largest public companies increased between 2020 and 2021, and most companies' CEO compensation is growing faster than their median employees' pay.

  • McDonald's To Permanently Exit Russia After 30 Years, Citing Ukraine War's 'Humanitarian Crisis'

    "We have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values," said CEO Chris Kempczinski.

  • Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Estimates For 2022

    Today is shaping up negative for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RXRX ) shareholders, with the analysts...