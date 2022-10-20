U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,695.25
    -12.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,459.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.75
    -69.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.70
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.09
    +1.54 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.50
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    +0.15 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +0.53 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8500
    +0.0350 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.28
    -86.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.86
    -2.82 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,912.59
    -12.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

SMFR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Sema4 Holdings, Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sema4 Holdings, Corp. ("Sema4 Holdings Corp." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMFR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi &amp; Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi &amp; Korsinsky, LLP)
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sema4 Holdings Corp. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sema4-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=32735&wire=4

SMFR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sema4 Holdings Corp. during the relevant time frame, you have until November 7, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smfr-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-sema4-holdings-corp-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301654339.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Govern

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Tesla, IBM, AT&T And Philp Morris In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slip lower as Treasury yields extend climb; Tesla slides on Q3 revenue miss, doubt over 2022 delivery target; IBM jumps after Q3 revenue beat, full-year outlook; AT&T earnings in focus amid network expansion reports and Philip Morris improves $15.8 bid for Swedish match.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Verizon Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    The company fell short of earnings expectations by roughly 2% in its latest print.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Kinder Morgan Q3 profits up 16% as demand for natural gas transport, LNG grows

    Kinder Morgan said it is seeing growing value for its existing gas storage and pipeline assets in Q3 earnings.

  • Nokia, Ericsson slump as patent fights hit margins

    Telecom equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson were among the worst performers in Europe on Thursday, bruised by ongoing patent battles which cut profit margins and offset strong demand for 5G equipment. While the revenue of both companies beat expectations thanks to the rollout of 5G, delayed royalty payments meant their core profit missed analysts' expectations. Shares in Ericsson slumped 12% and were the worst performers in the STOXX 600 while Nokia shares fell almost 5% to be among the worst.

  • Tesla Drops as Musk Says Demand ‘A Little Harder’ to Come By

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares declined in early trading after the electric-car maker reported lower-than-expected revenue and acknowledged it isn’t immune from economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for H

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.