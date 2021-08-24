U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

SMG Industries, Inc. Reports $12.2 Million in Revenues for the Second Quarter 2021 and Six-Month Financial Results

SMG Industries, Inc.
HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

· Revenues increased approximately 63% to $12,243,091 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020,

· Revenues increased approximately 67% to $19,845,419 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the year ago period,

· Adjusted Gross Margins were $18,918,031, after adjusting for depreciation, and cost of sales included non-cash expense of $2,737,505,

· Net loss from continuing operations declined to $419,360 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $2,976,940 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2020,

· Total Assets grew to $30,379,183 at June 30, 2021 compared to $27,425,148 at December 31, 2020, and,

· The Company continues to move forward with its “buy and build” growth strategy seeking to acquire additional owner/operator logistics terminals as well as standalone transportation services companies.

Selected Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 data

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to $12,243,091, or 63%, from $7,499,226 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven by increased drilling rig relocations, improved customer demand resulting from lessened impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to the establishment of a new Houston terminal.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, cost of sales was $12,955,028, or 106% of sales, compared to $8,488,095, or 113% of sales for the 2020 period. Cost of sales includes non-cash depreciation expense of $1,319,104 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $1,429,692 for the comparable period in 2020. Adjusted Cost of sales, with non-cash depreciation expenses removed, was $11,635,924, or 95% of sales for the period. The Company believes it will see improvement in its gross margins from anticipated higher future sales volumes, price increases from its services offered and improved economic conditions from COVID pandemic economic recovery.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,617,201, or 13.2% of revenues, compared to $941,574, or 12.6% of revenues, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increased dollar amount and percent of revenue are primarily driven by improved revenue.

Interest expense was $1,321,988 and $1,131,472 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $419,360 as compared to a net loss of $2,976,940 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The reduction in the net loss was due primarily to the Gain on PPP loan forgiveness of $3,148,100 recorded as Other Income.

Selected Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 data

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $19,845,419, or 67%, from $11,859,607 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, driven by the acquisition of 5J on February 27, 2020, increased drilling rig relocations, improved customer demand resulting from lessened impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to the establishment of a new Houston terminal.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, cost of sales was $21,655,536 or 109% of sales, compared to $13,151,454 or 111% of sales for the comparable 2020 period. Cost of sales includes non-cash depreciation expense of $2,737,505 for the six months June 30, 2021, and $1,972,185 for the comparable period in 2020, the increase in which was driven primarily by the 5J acquisition and the related fair value step up adjustments in the prior year. Adjusted Cost of sales, with non-cash depreciation expenses removed, was $18,918,031, or 95% of sales for the period. The cost of sales exceeding revenues during 2021 and 2020 was the result of lower than required revenues to cover fixed costs within cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,129,601 or 15.8% of revenues, compared to $3,039,904 in the comparable 2020 period, which included $1,489,417 of 5J acquisition costs. Excluding these costs, selling, general and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,550,487, or 13.0% of revenues.

Interest expense was $2,570,777 and $1,476,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase is a result of the borrowings to fund the 5J acquisition.

We plan to address our net loss and future operating results with a goal to achieve positive cash flow from operations by increasing sales organically or through acquisitions, covering more fixed costs within cost of sales, improving gross margins with anticipated higher pricing and better sales mix adding more higher margin service revenues such as infrastructure logistics including transporting bridge beams, super heavy haul, and reducing general and administrative costs including professional fees.

As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were $30,379,183, comprised of $717,956 in cash and restricted cash, $9,278,980 in accounts receivable, $2,115,303 in other current assets, $13,163,575 in net property and equipment, Right of use assets of $3,482,477 and other assets of $1,017,101. This is an increase in total assets of $2,954,035 over the total assets at December 31, 2020.

Additional information including the Company’s financial statements, footnotes and management’s discussion and analysis can be found in the second quarter 2021 report filed in the Form 10-Q on August 23, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Selected Financial Tables

SMG INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 791

$ 263,814

Restricted cash

717,165

715,274

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $618,454 and $691,098

as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

9,278,980

4,920,967

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,115,303

1,409,996

Current assets of discontinued operations

17,011

437,787

Total current assets

12,129,250

7,747,838

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,799,658 and $5,991,572

as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

13,163,575

16,337,914

Right of use assets - operating lease

3,482,477

1,270,989

Other assets

1,017,101

499,707

Other assets of discontinued operations, net

586,780

1,568,700

Total assets

$ 30,379,183

$ 27,425,148

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 3,740,473

$ 3,171,086

Accounts payable - related party

228,960

205,444

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,676,175

2,373,057

Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term

972,817

575,517

Deferred revenue

30,000

30,000

Secured line of credit

5,918,906

4,046,256

Current portion of unsecured notes payable

1,807,829

2,187,436

Current portion of secured notes payable, net

5,973,559

4,010,627

Current portion of convertible note, net

50,000

50,000

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

1,574,636

2,243,037

Total current liabilities

24,973,355

18,892,460

Long term liabilities:

Convertible note payable, net

3,018,769

2,417,335

Notes payable - unsecured, net of current portion

1,459,230

1,040,223

Notes payable - secured, net of current portion

11,427,735

14,038,409

Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion

2,759,871

846,212

Long term liabilities of discontinued operations

294,975

1,008,362

Total liabilities

43,933,935

38,243,001

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' deficit

Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized:

Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 2,000 shares issued

2

2

and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

-

-

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 21,865,952 and 19,446,258 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

21,867

19,447

Additional paid in capital

12,473,582

10,978,254

Accumulated deficit

(26,050,203)

(21,815,556)

Total stockholders' deficit

(13,554,752)

(10,817,853)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 30,379,183

$ 27,425,148

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

REVENUES

$ 12,243,091

$ 7,499,226

$ 19,845,419

$ 11,859,607

COST OF REVENUES

12,955,028

8,488,095

21,655,536

13,151,454

GROSS LOSS

(711,937)

(988,869)

(1,810,117)

(1,291,847)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Selling, general and administrative

1,617,201

941,574

3,129,601

3,039,904

Total operating expenses

1,617,201

941,574

3,129,601

3,039,904

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(2,329,138)

(1,930,443)

(4,939,718)

(4,331,751)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense, net

(1,321,988)

(1,131,472)

(2,570,777)

(1,476,071)

Gain on PPP loan forgiveness

3,148,100

-

3,148,100

-

Other income

18,902

74,746

19,541

74,746

Gain on sale of assets

64,764

10,229

114,926

10,229

Total other income (expense)

1,909,778

(1,046,497)

711,790

(1,391,096)

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(419,360)

(2,976,940)

(4,227,928)

(5,722,847)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

99,736

(282,045)

43,281

(515,369)

NET LOSS

(319,624)

(3,258,985)

(4,184,647)

(6,238,216)

Preferred stock dividends

(25,000)

(88,973)

(50,000)

(131,096)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (344,624)

$ (3,347,958)

$ (4,234,647)

$ (6,369,312)

Net loss per common share

Continuing operations

$ (0.02)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.36)

Discontinued operations

$ (0.00)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.03)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (0.02)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.39)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

20,958,782

17,380,108

20,235,320

16,537,993

Diluted

20,958,782

17,380,108

20,235,320

16,537,993

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (4,227,928)

$ (5,722,847)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

cash used in operating activities:

Stock based compensation

33,865

5,790

Depreciation and amortization

2,737,505

1,972,185

Amortization of deferred financing costs

566,039

255,460

Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases

267,020

115,086

Bad debt expense (recovery)

(9,980)

99,523

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(114,926)

10,229

Gain on PPP loan forgiveness

(3,148,100)

-

Changes in:

Accounts receivable

(4,348,033)

2,729,138

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,142,846

827,270

Other assets

(794,792)

(665,032)

Accounts payable

973,704

(3,404,727)

Accounts payable - related party

58,516

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,253,118

2,220,726

Right of use operating lease liabilities

(167,549)

(80,925)

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

(4,778,695)

(1,638,124)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

608,519

(581,439)

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,170,176)

(2,219,563)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Cash paid for acquisition of 5J Entities, net

-

(6,320,168)

Cash paid for disposal of MG Cleaners, LLC

(35,000)

-

Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment

(97,026)

(165,548)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(132,026)

(6,485,716)

Net cash used in investing activities

(132,026)

(6,485,716)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Payment of deferred financing costs

-

(239,558)

Proceeds on secured line of credit, net

1,819,234

2,898,524

Proceeds from notes payable

1,874,002

5,283,949

Payments on notes payable

(830,234)

(578,063)

Proceeds from convertible notes payable

1,405,000

1,350,000

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations

4,268,002

8,714,852

Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations

(226,932)

781,437

Net cash provided by financing activities

4,041,070

9,496,289

NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(261,132)

791,010

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

979,088

29,568

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 717,956

$ 820,578

Supplemental disclosures:

Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ -

Cash paid for interest

$ 1,215,489

$ 221,040

Noncash investing and financing activities

Non-cash consideration paid for business acquisitions

$ -

$ 4,378,000

Non-cash increase in secured notes payable related to acquisition

$ -

$ 5,840,622

Non-cash increase in secured notes payable for settlement of accounts payable

$ 196,188

$ 155,729

Debt discount from issuance of common stock warrants

$ -

$ 59,439

Preferred stock dividend

$ 50,000

$ 131,096

Expenses paid by related party

$ -

$ 25,279

Financing of prepaid insurance premiums

$ 1,239,367

$ 331,065

Shares issued for deferred financing costs

$ -

$ 419,788

Note receivable for property and equipment

$ 608,786

$ -

Shares issued with debt and beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes payable

$ 1,463,883

$ -

Right of use assets capitalized and operating lease obligation recognized

$ 2,478,508

$ -

Convertible notes payable issued to settle accounts payable

$ 208,129

$ -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market. Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the 5J Transportation Group it offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, hot shot, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s over-dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500 thousand pound loads which include cargo associated with wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, refinery and construction equipment. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Floresville, Henderson, Odessa, Palestine, and Victoria, Texas. Read more at www.SMGindustries.com and www.5Jtrucking.net.

Contact:

Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. Matt@SMGIndustries (dot com)

SOURCE: SMG Industries, Inc.


