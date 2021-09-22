Smile CDR Announces Partnership with IDENTOS to Improve Patient Centricity and Better Sharing of Health Information

The partnership will be a joint market collaboration to improve data interoperability and deliver patient-directed access in the U.S. and Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data storage and integration company, today announced a partnership with IDENTOS Inc., a leader in digital identity and access control technology, to enable better access, security and patient control of health information. The decision to marry capabilities and form the joint market collaboration is founded on a common vision for the future of health information access and the significance of what User Managed Access (UMA) will do to transform the way people experience and manage their healthcare information.

Under the partnership, Smile CDR and IDENTOS will solve long-standing data integration challenges by offering enhanced products and services that ensure both data interoperability and seamless sharing of health information between existing applications, such as electronic medical records and medical claims databases.

"Smile CDR and IDENTOS share the same vision of connecting health information in a way that is patient centric and delivers value across the healthcare system," said Mike Cook, Chief Executive Officer of IDENTOS Inc. "I'm looking forward to improving how data is shared throughout the patient journey, now with Smile CDR."

Currently, patients in the U.S. have little to no control over their health information and few systems are fully interoperable. To address this issue, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) enforced an Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F) earlier this summer. The rule addresses barriers to the secure exchange of health information that limit the ability of patients to access essential health information. Smile CDR's expertise in interoperability and reduction of barriers between information and care for healthcare services, combined with IDENTOS' UMA designed access control technology, significantly improve healthcare organization's productivity and patient experience with patient directed access and easy mobilization of data.

For IDENTOS' joint customers, the partnership in the U.S. also brings access to a growing marketplace of 'SMART' enabled apps, which allow third-party applications to connect to electronic health record data and provide a variety of architectures for how they integrate.

"We are focused on continuing to build out the infrastructure for the internet of health to improve patient lives and their ability to access their data, while also providing greater value to health systems and insurers," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer of Smile CDR. "With IDENTOS' UMA 2.0 platform and digital navigator technologies, we have greater capacity to realize our vision and expand our offerings."

Smile CDR and IDENTOS have already joined forces in Canada to implement and deliver Smile CDR's Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) data repository and IDENTOS' UMA designed access control technology for joint customers. This new partnership marks the beginning of a larger collaboration to bring together patient data and digital identity following IDENTOS' recent, official entry to the U.S. marketplace .

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR Inc. is a health technology company that reduces barriers between information and care for those who consume or provide healthcare services with complex information systems. We are on a mission to make it easier for health organizations of all sizes to gain control of their data and deliver interoperable applications quickly. Our data and integration platform includes a complete clinical data repository built around the HL7® FHIR® standard used for storing health records and supports all FHIR Resources. As a strategic partner, our products, professional services, and commercial support give organizations the edge they need to enable interoperability within their health systems using a standards-based solution that leverages the most proven FHIR implementation in the world. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com .

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS Inc. designs and develops digital identity and access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.ca .

