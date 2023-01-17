U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.67
    -7.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,930.95
    -371.66 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,072.27
    -6.88 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.54
    -5.49 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.30
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5200
    +0.0090 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2610
    -0.1800 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,174.42
    +198.53 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.21
    +0.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,832.80
    -27.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Smile Compostable Solution's Coffee Pods and Straws are Approved for use in Lomi Smart Waste Appliance

·3 min read

DARIEN, Conn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Compostable Solution's coffee pods and straws are now Lomi Approved – making it that much easier for consumers to make a positive environmental impact while drinking a gourmet cup of coffee. The approval is for non-food compostable items that can be broken down by Lomi, an innovative machine that sits sleekly on your countertop and works to make composting waste a simple, speedy, mess-free process. With the push of a button, Lomi turns food waste (and now, your Smile pod) into Lomi Earth that can feed your compost, lawn, garden or houseplants.

Lomi Smart Waste Appliance, Smile Coffee Werks Pods and Straws
Lomi Smart Waste Appliance, Smile Coffee Werks Pods and Straws

The US sends more food waste to landfills than any other material, accounting for 15% of the country's methane gas emissions.1 Lomi makes reducing your waste easy. The machine simulates and accelerates the composting process and produces nutrient-rich earth in as little as four hours. It's a convenient, odor-free way to keep your waste out of landfills.

A guilt-free and convenient single-use coffee experience is finally here. Smile's entire pod can be thrown straight into the machine after use. With more than 112,837 households already using Lomi to reduce their food waste, composting couldn't get any easier. All of Smile's products, including our home compostable straws and pods that are compatible with Keurig and Nespresso Original brewers, are now Lomi Approved.

"We love what Lomi is doing to encourage composting at home," states CEO and Co-Founder Michael Sands. "It fits well with our goal of helping to reduce the 15 billion single-use plastic coffee capsules burned or going into landfills each year. This sustainable, single-use coffee experience is a convenient substitute for consumers."

"We're excited to work with Smile Beverage Werks and our Lomi Approved partners," says Matt Bertulli, Lomi CEO. "We want to make it easy for families to make the best, most sustainable decisions for their home and lifestyle."

Lomi Approved products meet third party standard compost certification requirements and are tested to ensure products break down after a single Lomi cycle. The mark is meant to make it easy for users to determine which products can be composted.

© 2022, Smile Coffee Werks
Smile Coffee Werks and the green coffee pod are U.S. registered trademarks of Smile Beverage Werks, LLC. All rights reserved. Smile is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso or Keurig Dr Pepper. Commercial composting facilities may not exist in your area. Visit FindAComposter.com or CompostNow.org to find a compost facility near you! 

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC 

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile's compostable pod won the first-ever U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

About Lomi

Lomi is on a mission to eliminate 10 Billion pounds of waste from the global waste stream. As a Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral Certified business, and member of 1% For The Planet, Lomi researches and develops the most innovative products toward one goal: creating a waste-free future. To learn more about Lomi, visit www.lomi.com.

1 EPA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smile-compostable-solutions-coffee-pods-and-straws-are-approved-for-use-in-lomi-smart-waste-appliance-301719602.html

SOURCE Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Recommended Stories

  • ECB’s Rehn Says Acting Swiftly Now Can Avoid ‘Volcker Shock’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Olli Rehn said frontloading interest-rate increases to stem inflation may mean officials don’t have to take even more drastic action down the line.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is A

  • Japan's sharp wholesale price rise heaps pressure on BOJ's ultra-easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's annual wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could force the central bank to raise interest rates soon. The 10.2% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain, Bank of Japan data showed. While global commodity prices slipped, companies continued to pass on past increases in raw material costs for goods such as auto parts and electricity equipment, said a BOJ official briefing reporters on the data.

  • How Much Will a Financial Advisor Cost Me?

    Fees vary from advisor to advisor. Here’s what you need to know to ensure you fully understand how much a financial advisor costs before hiring one.

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • Encompass Health's (EHC) Plan Marks Entry in Rhode Island

    Encompass Health (EHC) aims to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Rhode Island and extend its advanced rehabilitative services suite across the Northeast.

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Se

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Bear Of The Day: Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

    This company recently guided sales lower and analysts that cover the stock took down earnings estimates.

  • Wells Fargo downgraded by Jefferies on ‘subdued’ view on net interest income and costs

    MARKET PULSE Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stock fell 1.3% in premarket trades on Tuesday after Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and reduced his price target to $46 from $49, after the bank provided its fourth-quarter results.

  • ‘Diamonds in the Rough’: Analysts Say These 2 Space Stocks Could Skyrocket Over 100%

    As recently as the 1990s, space exploration and travel were the exclusive domain of national or transnational governments. But in recent years private companies have begun cutting into that governmental dominance – and their encroachment is opening up vistas of opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Some estimates put the eventual value – say, by the 2030s – of the private space industry at $1 trillion or more. Potential sectors that investors should watch are space tourism, satellite launchin

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • A Large Crypto Market Maker Is Already Distancing Itself From New 3AC Venture

    The co-founders of bankrupt 3AC think they can 'dominate' the crypto claims market, eventually 'fill the power vaccum left by FTX'.

  • The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

    Its lead backer Regah Ventures believes the rare sneaker resale platform can turn into "a $1 billion-plus business quickly."

  • Bank of America CEO on Fed easing: Why 'higher for longer' makes sense

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the outlook for interest rates at this year's World Economic Forum.

  • Wall Street Dealers Become Bit Players in US Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street bond dealers are moving rapidly to the sidelines of US Treasury auctions — the very activity that defines their status at the heart of the world’s biggest bond market.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Larry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Sig

  • Rolling Over Company Stock: When It Does—and Doesn't—Make Sense

    Here's what to do if you have company stock in a 401(k) and you're leaving your job. It's not what you might think.

  • Marketmind: China's Q4 data dump

    A batch of top-tier economic data from China, including fourth quarter GDP growth, will grab the spotlight in Asia on Tuesday, and the numbers are not expected to be pretty. Either way, it does look like Q4 GDP, as well as December retail sales, investment and industrial production data will confirm the world's second-largest economy ended last year on an extremely weak footing. Retail sales are expected to have fallen 8.6%.

  • Investor Ryan Cohen builds Alibaba stake, pushes for more share buybacks

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is pushing the e-commerce giant to increase and speed up share buybacks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, reached out to Alibaba last August to express concerns, the people said. In his communications, Cohen told Alibaba he thought the company could reach double-digit sales growth and nearly 20% free cashflow growth over the coming five years, according to the sources.

  • Earnings Preview: Logitech (LOGI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Logitech (LOGI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.