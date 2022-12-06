U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Smile Compostable Solutions® Home Compostable Coffee Pods Compatible with Nespresso Original Brewers Now Available for Private Label Launch

3 min read

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Compostable Solutions® has done it again. Its plant-based coffee pods compatible with Nespresso Original brewing machines are now home compostable. Better yet, Smile's patented oxygen barrier process ensures a best-in-class shelf life of six to twelve months. The innovation joins Smile's impressive product line of home compostable straws and U.S. Plastics Pact awarded commercially compostable pods compatible with Keurig brewers.

TÜV Austria awarded the use of its "OK Compost Home" mark, which guarantees complete disintegration, even in home compost. Temperature in home compost is lower and less constant than industrial composting environments, resulting in a more difficult, slower-paced process. Yet, Smile's cutting-edge technology constructed a pod compatible with Nespresso Original brewers designed to compost at lower temperatures in your own backyard. Combined with Carbon Neutral and USDA Biobased certifications, home compost status is yet another validation that Smile offers the most sustainable coffee pods.

While other companies are testing home compostable pods with inferior shelf lives, Smile's pod systems can be filled by co-packer Metropolis Coffee Company today. Innovation is at the heart of Smile's strategy for convenience and sustainability. A private label launch offers the opportunity for companies to beat industry leaders to market. Home compostable pods compatible with Keurig brewing machines are currently in development.

CEO and Co-Founder Michael Sands stated, "Smile and our partners are proud to have plant-based materials to bring the best home compostable, Carbon Neutral coffee pods to the market. Backed by all our third-party certifications, we know customers and consumers will find these pods a great solution to pods with limited recycling options."

Smile Compostable Solutions® provides the only plant-based, Climate Neutral and Certified Home Compostable Nespresso compatible pods that do not require any additional film for shelf life or separation of lid, filter and grounds for disposal. Available in multiple colors, Smile's home compostable pods can be bought online at SmileCoffeeWerks.com.

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC 

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile's compostable pods won the first-ever U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

About TÜV Austria

TÜV AUSTRIA's technical expertise provides you with the crucial added value for sustainable, flexible and, above all, workable solutions. In Austria and all over the world, TÜV AUSTRIA is an international company with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide and is the world's leading expert on composting and biodegradation. Their standards and certifications are recognized in high-regard by governments and companies worldwide. TÜV AUSTRIA's OK environment product verification marks are the only ones of their kind to offer a customized certification label for each biodegradation environment. These labels both consistently complement each and are extensible.

