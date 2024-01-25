Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's (KLSE:SMILE) Financials Look Varied: Is That The Reason For Its Muted Performance Recently?

Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's (KLSE:SMILE) stock was mostly flat over the past week. Looking at its differing financials, we wonder if the market is focusing more on the company's negatives than on the positives resulting in the stock's drab performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad is:

2.2% = RM771k ÷ RM34m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

As you can see, Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 43% seen by Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Story continues

However, when we compared Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 32% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 29% (or a retention ratio of 71%) which is pretty normal, Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Smile-Link Healthcare Global Berhad.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.