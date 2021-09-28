U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,405.79
    -37.32 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,773.17
    -96.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,747.02
    -222.95 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.31
    +0.86 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    -13.10 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    +0.0530 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0164 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5430
    +0.5650 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,373.35
    -1,032.63 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.88
    -6.27 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.01
    -0.39 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Smile Train Unveils 5-Year Commitment to Scale Investment in Global Nutrition During the 2021 UN General Assembly

·4 min read

World's largest cleft organization joined forces with esteemed global health leaders and medical professionals around the world to discuss the urgent need for inclusive nutrition programs to further support mothers and babies impacted by clefts

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Devex, Smile Train, the world's largest cleft organization, took the virtual stage during the 76th annual United Nations General Assembly to shine a light on the increased burden of global malnutrition due to COVID-19 and issue a call to action to continue protecting the health of mothers and babies around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Smile Train)
(PRNewsfoto/Smile Train)

In an innovation panel event on Wednesday, September 22, Dr. Asaf Bitton, renowned health systems innovation leader and Executive Director of Ariadne Labs and Miriam Nabie, Clinical Nutritionist for Icfem Mission Dreamland Hospital and Smile Train Regional Nutrition Advisor, joined Smile Train President & CEO Susannah Schaefer to share insights and conversation on the importance of improved feeding practices and the benefits of integrating nutritional programming in healthcare, particularly in low and middle-income communities that lack access to experienced birthing teams and nutrition support programs.

Through 2026, Smile Train has pledged to further increase nutrition programs and amplify awareness campaigns, partnerships, training, and advocacy to meet the following goals:

  • Offer cleft-specific feeding counseling to more than 1 million mothers and children

  • Advance 40,000 education opportunities on cleft feeding and nutrition

  • Empower more than 1,000 partner hospitals across more than 70 countries to offer nutrition services to every mother and child pair affected by cleft

  • Work with more than 250 partner hospitals in an organized network to provide advanced nutritional care for malnourished children affected by cleft

  • Reduce the number of stunted children undergoing cleft surgery by 40% to further accelerate goals set forth by the World Health Organization

A second panel on Thursday, September 23, featured Grainne Maloney, Senior Nutrition Advisor of Early Childhood Nutrition at UNICEF, Dr. Meera Shekar, the Global Lead on Nutrition and Population at the World Bank in conjunction with Dr. Felicity Vidya Mehendale, Smile Train Medical Advisory Board Member and Co-Chair of Smile Train's Research and Innovation Council, to explore needed next steps to gain back lost ground due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerate progress on nutrition outcomes.

"In order to achieve our vision of a world where every person has access to safe, high-quality comprehensive cleft care and is able to live a full and healthy life, it is critical for a scale-up of inclusive nutrition programs to protect and best support mothers and babies deeply affected by clefts," said Smile Train President & CEO Susannah Schaefer. "We're thrilled to continue our work alongside an incredible global network of partners and medical professionals to seize the opportunity for change and secure the future of children over the course of the next five years."

Smile Train's sustainable model empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. For over 20 years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care for more than 1.5 million children and will continue to do so until every child in need with a cleft has access to the care they deserve.

To learn more about Smile Train's global efforts, please visit smiletrain.org/. Follow Smile Train on Twitter and Instagram @SmileTrain and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/SmileTrain.

About Smile Train
Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

Media Contacts
Nijha Diggs
Smile Train
ndiggs@smiletrain.org
646-751-3231

Jules Horgan
Allison+Partners
smiletrain@allisonpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smile-train-unveils-5-year-commitment-to-scale-investment-in-global-nutrition-during-the-2021-un-general-assembly-301386341.html

SOURCE Smile Train

Recommended Stories

  • Panel finds 80 alleged abuse cases tied to WHO's Congo work

    A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization has identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the U.N. health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed the panel's co-chairs to investigate the claims last October after media reports claimed unnamed humanitarian officials sexually abused women during the Ebola outbreak that began in Congo in 2018.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • A Sanofi Covid Vaccine Had Positive Early Trials. Why It’s Being Shelved.

    The French pharma giant continues work on a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline, which is also being evaluated as a booster shot.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've got $1,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bill or emergencies, the following five stocks would make for perfect buys for the fourth quarter. While I'm generally not a fan of chasing the coronavirus stocks after they've catapulted into the stratosphere, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is the rare exception. The company's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, led to an 89.7% vaccine efficacy (VE) in a large-scale trial in the U.K. earlier this year, and it produced a nearly identical 90.4% VE in a large-scale trial in the U.S. and Mexico in June.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

    The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer's drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • A Vaccine for Kids Is Closer as Pfizer Sends Trial Data to FDA

    The company hasn't formally asked for an emergency-use authorization for the vaccine in children aged five to twelve, but plans to in coming weeks.

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect for New York health care workers

    New York is bracing for a shortage of health care workers as the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect. The vast majority of hospital staffers are vaccinated, but those who refuse could lose their jobs. Michael Hill, a reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the potential impact.

  • Intra-Cellular says clinical study shows its schizophrenia drug helps patients with bipolar disorder

    Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. gained 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said clinical data showed that its experimental treatment for bipolar disorder reduced depressive symptoms. The Phase 3 study evaluated Caplyta, which is already approved as a treatment for schizophrenia, in 381 people with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder who were experiencing a depressive episode. There were no significant weight changes in the group of people who took the drug compared with th

  • Protein found on infected cells protects virus from immune system; remdesivir helps prevent hospitalization

    A protein called CD47 that helps damaged cells avoid destruction by the immune system may be contributing to severe cases of COVID-19, researchers believe. In lab experiments, the researchers found that CD47 - which in effect tells the immune system, "Do not eat me!" - is present in increased amounts on the surfaces of cells infected with the coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2 infection also increases levels of another protein, SIRPalpha, that partners with CD47 to trick the immune system into ignoring the sick cells.

  • Greater Washington's scientists recount the highs and lows of researching — and testing — Covid-19 vaccines

    Scientists from three different types of organizations told us what their research work entailed and what stood out to them most.

  • PrEP, the HIV prevention pill, now 100% free for the insured

    As long as you have health insurance, you'll never have to pay a dime for protection.