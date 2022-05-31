U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.00
    -24.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    -204.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,639.00
    -38.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.10
    -12.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.64
    +3.57 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.47 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0074 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.88
    +0.38 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2572
    -0.0082 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3790
    +0.7590 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,697.01
    +1,189.72 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.12
    +63.62 (+10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.50
    +22.44 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

SmileDirectClub Announces Appointment of Linda Williams to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SmileDirectClub, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SDC
SmileDirectClub, LLC
SmileDirectClub, LLC

Transformational Healthcare Executive Brings Valuable Expertise and Perspective

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the appointment of Linda Williams as an independent director on its Board of Directors. Her appointment as an independent director will be effective June 3, 2022, immediately following the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders to be held on the same date.

Ms. Williams is an accomplished executive who brings extensive business, regulatory, and information security experience in the healthcare and insurance industries. Having served in a number of senior leadership roles, she has a strong track record of creating successful business strategies that build brands while reducing costs and driving growth. Ms. Williams currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Risk and Audit Executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts where she leads audit efforts and provides oversight of investments and enterprise level business risks including cybersecurity.

“Linda joins the Board at a pivotal stage in SmileDirectClub’s trajectory, bringing deep business expertise that can help the Company continue to drive operational execution and reengage growth,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SmileDirectClub. “We welcome her valuable perspective as we continue to address the massive untapped market opportunity before us while focusing on our core growth initiatives, increasing near-term profitability and delivering value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Williams currently also serves on the board of the Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps and the Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries. She holds a bachelors degree from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ms. Williams will join the Audit Committee of the SmileDirectClub Board of Directors and increase the Board’s representation of diverse communities. Following the appointment, SmileDirectClub’s Board will be comprised of eight directors, three of whom will be independent.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors

    There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy? A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Investors Pile Into 10 Stocks To Catch Market's Upswing

    The S&P 500 is rising again, giving investors a break from a painful few months. And investors are tipping their hands.

  • Don’t fall in love with your investments, they’ll always break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Stocks: We 'have reached peak bearishness' amid recession and Fed fears, Citi says

    Has the stock market rout ended? One Wall Street firm is making a key call.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Bear Market Rally or Start of Something Bigger?

    Is it a bear market? If you think the media, which somewhere along the line defined a bear market as down 20%, then I suppose we're not in a bear market. If my definition is correct - and there is no rule that says it is - but if it is, then we are almost 18 months into this bear market.

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • Cruise Stocks Have Sunk. Only 2 Have Seen Large Insider Buys.

    Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have seen shares take on water year to date, falling 31%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. New Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty, who took the wheel in January, told us earlier this month: “For the most part, the U.S. consumer and the European consumer have regained their momentum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.” As noted, though, among the cruise lines, only one insider at Norwegian—the smallest of the three by market value—has bought stock this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Good Enough for Warren Buffett

    Each of these holdings will bring in more than $800 million this year for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns Ease

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China starts to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to see more drug stocks to invest in, click 5 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now. The pharmaceutical industry is thriving globally, and it was given a healthy boost by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world. Two of the […]

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst...

  • Better COVID Stock: Pfizer vs. Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both have generated billions of dollars in revenue, thanks to their coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 127 million Americans, while Moderna has vaccinated nearly 77 million. Since the start of the pandemic, Moderna's shares have soared more than 600%, while Pfizer's stock has gained about 45%.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • Pensioners face £620m shortfall as Russia seizes BP’s Rosneft shares

    Pensioners face a £620m raid on their pension dividends as Russia prepares to seize a payment for BP amid a crackdown on financial transactions to "unfriendly states".

  • Oil stocks enjoy broad rally as crude prices jump, with Exxon Mobil at an 8-year high and Chevron at a record

    The energy sector is on track to enjoy a unanimous rally Tuesday, as the European Union's ban on Russian oil has sent crude oil futures surging. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rallied 1.0% in premarket trading, with all 21 equity components gaining ground. The biggest gainer is Pioneer Natural Resources Co.'s stock , which rallied 2.9% into record territory. Among the more active components, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. ran up 2.7% toward a 3 1/2-year high, Marathon Oil Corp. climbed