SmileDirectClub customers are fuming after the company shut down — and left them with unfinished treatments and unpaid bills

SmileDirectClub has shut down, leaving some users with unfinished treatments — and unpaid bills. Helen89 / Shutterstock Images

SmileDirectClub announced that it would be shutting down.

The company said it still expects people to finish their payment plans.

But some confused customers said they wondered what would happen with their treatment plans.

SmileDirectClub is shutting down after filing for bankruptcy protection — and some customers say they have unfinished business with the company.

The direct-to-consumer invisible aligners company announced it'd be "winding down global operations, effective immediately" with a note on its website Friday. The announcement came fewer than three months after SmileDirectClub filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Now, the abrupt shutdown has left some customers wondering how they'll complete their treatment plans and pay outstanding bills.

But people looking for information are met with this notice on SmileDirectClub's website: "For existing customers, we apologize for the inconvenience, but customer care support is no longer available."

While SmileDirectClub said that it would be canceling its aligner treatment and canceling all orders that hadn't shipped yet, it also said customers with balances will still be expected to pay them off.

"SmilePay customers are expected to continue to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of our SmilePay program."

Influencer and reality star Christine Obanor told her followers that the shutdown has halted her 4-year treatment plan with only six months to go.

"SmileDirect ending has to be the worst thing that's ever happened to me," Obanor said in a TikTok.

She added, "I have one aligner left, and I don't know what to do."

Obanor, who previously starred in Netflix's "Too Hot To Handle," said she'd been working with the company since 2019 — and she still isn't satisfied with her teeth.

Another customer said she found out about the company closing when she arrived at her local SmileDirectClub for a scheduled appointment — only to find it deserted.

Story continues

"I already finished my treatment. I was looking to get retainers again to make my teeth even more straighter. But I also just paid $250 for retainers," the TikToker, named Audrey, wrote in the comments.

In another comment, Audrey said the new retainers still haven't shipped.

And, the confusion continues on the SmileDirectClub subreddit where customers are looking for answers now that customer care support no longer exists.

One user said they signed up for aligners less than a week ago. Now, they say they're working with their credit card company to dispute the charge.

"I literally just signed up 6 days ago. Spend $300 and signed up for the payment plan," they wrote.

Others — who might not have read SmileDirectClub's full message — rejoiced in posts to X that they were off the hook for existing balances with the company.

Business Insider reached out to the company's media contact, but didn't immediately receive a response.

Its website said it was no longer offering services to new customers.

SmileDirectClub went public in 2019. Company shares plummeted in 2020 as it struggled to meet analyst expectations. The company's initial success saw its cofounders Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman became, at the time, two of the youngest billionaires in the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider