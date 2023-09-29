SmileDirectClub Files for Bankruptcy, Capping Years of Losses
(Bloomberg) -- Dental aligner company SmileDirectClub Inc. filed for bankruptcy four years after raising $1.35 billion in an initial public offering.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Pakistan Rupee Set to Become Top Performing Currency Globally
Europe’s Richest Royal Family Builds $300 Billion Finance Empire
Top Chinese Scientist Claims India Moon Landing Nowhere Near South Pole
Stock Optimism Fizzles as Quarterly Losses Pile Up: Markets Wrap
Dianne Feinstein, Longest-Serving Female Senator, Dies at 90
The Chapter 11 filing in Texas on Friday allows the company to continue operating while it works out a play to repay creditors. The company’s founders will invest at least $20 million into the company as part of its reorganization, according to a statement.
Nashville, Tennessee-based SmileDirectClub listed $499 million of assets and more than $1 billion of liabilities in its bankruptcy petition.
The company makes plastic aligners that can straighten teeth at a fraction of the price of conventional braces and markets its wares directly to consumers. Its 2019 initial public offering valued the company at $8.9 billion, and made its founders billionaires.
But in the years since, the company struggled with declining revenues, and never turned a profit. It ended up marred in a patent fight with a rival, and cut sales and marketing drastically during the pandemic shutdowns.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A $12 Million Request to Cover a Crypto Scam Sank a Bank CEO
Got Plastic With a No. 2 Recycling Symbol? Beware a Toxic Problem
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.