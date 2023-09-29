U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.05
    -11.65 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,507.50
    -158.84 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,219.32
    +18.05 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.10
    -9.21 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.77
    -0.94 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.60
    -14.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.35 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5730
    -0.0240 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3300
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,904.04
    -147.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.66
    +0.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.08
    +6.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,857.62
    -14.90 (-0.05%)
     

SmileDirectClub Files for Bankruptcy, Capping Years of Losses

5
Claire Boston
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dental aligner company SmileDirectClub Inc. filed for bankruptcy four years after raising $1.35 billion in an initial public offering.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Chapter 11 filing in Texas on Friday allows the company to continue operating while it works out a play to repay creditors. The company’s founders will invest at least $20 million into the company as part of its reorganization, according to a statement.

Nashville, Tennessee-based SmileDirectClub listed $499 million of assets and more than $1 billion of liabilities in its bankruptcy petition.

The company makes plastic aligners that can straighten teeth at a fraction of the price of conventional braces and markets its wares directly to consumers. Its 2019 initial public offering valued the company at $8.9 billion, and made its founders billionaires.

But in the years since, the company struggled with declining revenues, and never turned a profit. It ended up marred in a patent fight with a rival, and cut sales and marketing drastically during the pandemic shutdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.