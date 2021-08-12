SmileDirectClub, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SmileDirectClub" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



After the market closed on August 9, 2021, SmileDirectClub announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting “total revenue was $174 million,” falling below the prior guidance, which expected between $195 million and $200 million.

On August 10, 2021, SmileDirectClub’s stock price fell $1.62, or 24%, on this news, to close at $5.08 per share thereby injuring investors.

