Smiles R Us Dentistry Specializes in Dental Veneers

The Baltimore-area dental practice franchise wishes to highlight its expertise in this area of cosmetic dentistry that requires a high degree of technical skill.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Due to their simplicity and versatility, dental veneers have made impressive gains in popularity over the past few years with those seeking a way to improve their smile. The highly-qualified professionals at the Baltimore-area dental practice franchise Smiles R Us Dentistry are well-trained in the practice of creating and applying dental veneers, routinely performing the procedure as a matter of course.

For those who are unfamiliar, the following are some important facts about dental veneers:

Dental veneers are made of ultra-thin porcelain, and when bonded to a patient's natural teeth, are virtually undetectable to others. With regards to strength and appearance, their resemblance to healthy, white tooth enamel is unsurpassed by other restorative options. Additionally, dental veneers are highly resistant to coffee, tea, and even cigarette stains.

With proper maintenance, porcelain veneers can brighten a patient's smile for more than a decade before requiring replacement. Upon making the decision to install them, the medical professionals at Smiles R Us will ensure that a patient's dental veneers are crafted from the highest quality of porcelain and are bonded with the most advanced and proven materials available. Smiles R Us Dentistry designs each veneer on a patient-by-patient basis, taking pains to match and enhance the natural characteristics of each individual's smile.

Once installed, it is recommended that patients refrain from using their veneers as tools to open or cut things in order to prolong their life. If accidental breakage should occur, it is usually possible to replace only the damaged parts of the dental veneer.

The cosmetic dental professionals at all of the seven Baltimore-area locations of Smiles R Us Dentistry are experts when it comes to the creation and application of dental veneers, and the franchise is currently accepting new patients. Anyone curious to learn more about Smiles R Us Dentistry is encouraged to visit the dental practice's official website.

About Smiles R Us Dentistry:

Smiles R Us Dentistry is a one-stop dental practice franchise with seven offices located in and around Baltimore, Maryland. From routine cleanings and checkups to the installation of Invisalign and bruxism devices, Smiles R Us Dentistry is equipped to handle the dental needs of any individual or family. Through the Maryland Healthy Smile Program, the practice proudly offers affordable dental care for pregnant mothers and young children-including a free exam and x-ray. Smiles R Us Dentistry also gladly handles dental emergency situations, such as unexplained severe toothaches, broken teeth, extractions, loose fillings, wisdom teeth removal, and loose or broken crowns and bridges.

Contact Information:

Smiles R Us Dentistry

Phone: 410-947-6453

Website: smilesrusdentistry.com

