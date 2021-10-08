U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,686.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,865.75
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.28
    +0.98 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    -1.33 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9600
    +0.3440 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,461.07
    -305.05 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.61
    +1.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.26
    +11.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Smiles R Us Dentistry Specializes in Dental Veneers

·2 min read

The Baltimore-area dental practice franchise wishes to highlight its expertise in this area of cosmetic dentistry that requires a high degree of technical skill.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Due to their simplicity and versatility, dental veneers have made impressive gains in popularity over the past few years with those seeking a way to improve their smile. The highly-qualified professionals at the Baltimore-area dental practice franchise Smiles R Us Dentistry are well-trained in the practice of creating and applying dental veneers, routinely performing the procedure as a matter of course.

For those who are unfamiliar, the following are some important facts about dental veneers:

Dental veneers are made of ultra-thin porcelain, and when bonded to a patient's natural teeth, are virtually undetectable to others. With regards to strength and appearance, their resemblance to healthy, white tooth enamel is unsurpassed by other restorative options. Additionally, dental veneers are highly resistant to coffee, tea, and even cigarette stains.

With proper maintenance, porcelain veneers can brighten a patient's smile for more than a decade before requiring replacement. Upon making the decision to install them, the medical professionals at Smiles R Us will ensure that a patient's dental veneers are crafted from the highest quality of porcelain and are bonded with the most advanced and proven materials available. Smiles R Us Dentistry designs each veneer on a patient-by-patient basis, taking pains to match and enhance the natural characteristics of each individual's smile.

Once installed, it is recommended that patients refrain from using their veneers as tools to open or cut things in order to prolong their life. If accidental breakage should occur, it is usually possible to replace only the damaged parts of the dental veneer.

The cosmetic dental professionals at all of the seven Baltimore-area locations of Smiles R Us Dentistry are experts when it comes to the creation and application of dental veneers, and the franchise is currently accepting new patients. Anyone curious to learn more about Smiles R Us Dentistry is encouraged to visit the dental practice's official website.

About Smiles R Us Dentistry:

Smiles R Us Dentistry is a one-stop dental practice franchise with seven offices located in and around Baltimore, Maryland. From routine cleanings and checkups to the installation of Invisalign and bruxism devices, Smiles R Us Dentistry is equipped to handle the dental needs of any individual or family. Through the Maryland Healthy Smile Program, the practice proudly offers affordable dental care for pregnant mothers and young children-including a free exam and x-ray. Smiles R Us Dentistry also gladly handles dental emergency situations, such as unexplained severe toothaches, broken teeth, extractions, loose fillings, wisdom teeth removal, and loose or broken crowns and bridges.

Contact Information:

Smiles R Us Dentistry
Phone: 410-947-6453
Website: smilesrusdentistry.com

SOURCE: Smiles R Us Dentistry



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667047/Smiles-R-Us-Dentistry-Specializes-in-Dental-Veneers

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rebounding somewhat on Thursday after several days of declines. Moderna actually had more bad news today. Finland joined Denmark and Sweden in pausing the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for some individuals due to concerns about a rare heart inflammation issue.

  • Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Say Analysts

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? When first approaching this task, investors will often turn to names during or on the heels of an impressive rally. However, Wall Street analysts note that this isn’t always the best move. Instead, the Street’s sea

  • Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?

    Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has announced data from the dose-escalation portions of Phase 1 trials of PRT543 and PRT811. The data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. PRT543 demonstrated target engagement and inhibition of PRMT5 functional activity, evidenced by a 69% reduction in serum symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA) at a dose of 45 mg/5x per week. One complete response (CR) was maintained for over 18

  • Merus Stock Flirts With Breakout After Experimental Drug Shrinks All Tumors

    Merus stock popped Thursday after the biotech's experimental drug shrank tumors in every head-and-neck cancer patient in an early-stage test.

  • Allogene Therapeutics stock drops as much as 40% as FDA puts hold on cancer drug study

    Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares plunged in the extended session Thursday after the biotech drug developer said the Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company’s cancer drug clinical trials. Allogene shares, which had closed up 1.7% at $24.38 in the regular session, plunged as much as 40% after hours following a brief halt. Allogene said a single report of a “chromosomal abnormality” in a stage IV follicular lymphoma patient treated with the company’s ALLO-501A CAR T prompted the FDA put a hold on the drug’s study until an investigation is completed.

  • A new vaccine could take India closer to its goal of being malaria-free by 2030

    While India’s share in the overall malaria caseload is only 3%, its economic ramifications are huge.

  • Health Canada Approves the Use of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults and Adolescents with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib), an oral, once-daily selective JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who are not adequately controlled with a systemic treatment (e.g., steroid or biologic) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable. RINVOQ® can be used with or without topical corti

  • Why Gilead Sciences Investors Shouldn't Give Up on Remdesivir Just Yet

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are up a modest 8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has risen by 29% and COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has soared 385%. Stocks of companies treating COVID haven't been as popular as shares of vaccine makers, since the focus has been on getting as many individuals vaccinated as possible, and the government has put in orders for millions of doses. Its antiviral drug remdesivir is currently approved for use in hospitals to treat the disease, and it could play a much bigger role in the future, as a recent study suggests that it could be effective if used early on.

  • ECU joins clinical trial for Merck's Covid-19 pill

    East Carolina University is part of a multi-center clinical trial that's testing the effectiveness of an antiviral pill made by Merck that could become a new weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

  • IBM Tells U.S. Staff to Get Vaccine by Dec. 8 or Face Suspension

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said all of its U.S.-based employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 or be put on unpaid suspension. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather Disast

  • Malaysia buys 150,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill

    Malaysia has struck a deal with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co to buy 150,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill, the health ministry said on Thursday, joining other Asian countries in a rush to secure supplies. Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if it gets regulatory approval, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, clinical data has shown. The data sparked large demand for the drug in Asia, with South Korea, Singapore and Australia announcing similar deals to buy the Merck pill this week.

  • What your blood group says about your health

    You’ve probably never paid much attention to what blood type you are. In fact, there’s a chance you might not know it at all. But it could be affecting your health, including your blood pressure, your chance of getting infectious diseases, and possibly even your risk of cancer.

  • Vaccine Stocks Pop As Pfizer, BioNTech Seek OK To Vaccinate Young Children

    Vaccine stocks popped Thursday after Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize their Covid vaccine for young children.

  • Surgeon General Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxer Excuses

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spent his time at yesterday's COVID press briefing on a mission to let anyone listening know that vaccine mandates work. "Looking out for one another for our collective health and wellbeing is at the heart of what makes us strong and resilient as a nation," he reminded everyone. So what were his specific three points he wanted everyone to hear, especially those resist to vaccines and mandates? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss the

  • Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant

    When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn’t approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs. Leilani Lutali, a born-again Christian, went with her faith. UCHealth requires transplant recipients to be vaccinated because recipients are at significant risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as being hospitalized and dying from the virus, spokesman Dan Weaver said.

  • If You Notice This When You Stand Up, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

    Many assume the first signs of cognitive decline will appear when they notice they begin to forget important details or mix up specific dates or facts. In reality, many everyday actions can potentially serve as warning signs the neurodegenerative disease is developing, including how you're handling your finances and what your driving habits are. But according to a study, even something as simple as how you feel when you stand up from your seat can be an early sign of dementia if you notice this

  • Here's Why Merus Stock Is Flying Higher Today

    This biotech's second experimental cancer drug to begin clinical trials produced some encouraging results.

  • Finland joins Sweden and Denmark in limiting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use. Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.

  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% on Wednesday after Scandinavian health officials said they would take action to limit the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and young adults. The Swedish health agency will hold off giving Moderna's drug to people under 30 years old after preliminary data from a not-yet-published study showed a potential higher risk of heart inflammation in those who received the vaccine. "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the agency said.

  • Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on the Covid Pill, Vaccines for Kids

    The Covid-19 pandemic propelled Scott Gottlieb from the relative obscurity of life as a former government official to a household name. In a new book, the Pfizer (ticker: PFE) board member and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner paints a grim picture of the federal government’s response. Vaccinations plus the latest surge may leave Americans with a  “wall of immunity,” he said in an interview.