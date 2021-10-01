U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.75
    -21.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,523.00
    -199.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,616.50
    -66.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.50
    -15.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.57
    -0.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.15
    +1.59 (+7.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3456
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2580
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,748.67
    +1,423.86 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.44
    +25.00 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.73
    -46.69 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Smiles R Us Dentistry Specializes in Teeth Whitening

·2 min read

The Baltimore-area dental practice franchise wishes to call the public's attention to one of the cosmetic aspects of dentistry in which it excels.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Maintaining a beautiful smile takes diligence. Sometimes, through the course of daily life, people will consume products or behave in ways that are detrimental to preserving the aesthetics of their teeth. Whether it is from tobacco use, coffee and tea consumption, too much cola, too much wine, or repeatedly eating starchy foods like pasta, teeth can become discolored, and if the problem isn't addressed, permanently stained. Regardless of the reason for discolored teeth, Smiles R Us Dentistry stands ready to assist its patients with any needs related to stained teeth, staffed by highly-qualified cosmetic dental professionals well-trained on the subject.

For those who are unfamiliar, the following are some important facts about teeth whitening:

To begin with, teeth whitening is safe, quick, and inexpensive. Depending on which teeth show when a patient talks and smiles, there are options to lighten only the upper teeth, only the lower teeth, or all teeth. It takes only a day or two for Smiles R Us to craft a patient's custom bleach splints, which is a tiny apparatus designed to hold a bleaching agent against the teeth. After that is done, a patient can easily whiten their teeth by wearing the splint for only a few hours a day, pressing the special bleaching agent against their enamel to bubble stains away. This process does not alter tooth structure or existing dental work in any way whatsoever.

After the teeth reach the desired level of brightness, only occasional treatment will be needed for a patient to maintain their new smile. In fact, Smiles R Us Dentistry is so confident in their treatment, representatives of the franchise will always ask to take ‘after' photos upon its completion.

In restoring confidence to a patient's appearance, new bleaching technology allows Smiles R Us to guarantee improvements in yellowing, aging, or mild-to-moderately stained teeth. However, for severely stained teeth, crowns or dental veneers may yield better results.

The cosmetic dental professionals at all of the seven Baltimore-area locations of Smiles R Us Dentistry are experts when it comes to teeth whitening, and the franchise is currently accepting new patients. Anyone curious to learn more about Smiles R Us Dentistry and its specialization in teeth whitening is encouraged to visit the dental practice's official website.

About Smiles R Us Dentistry:

Smiles R Us Dentistry is a one-stop dental practice franchise with seven offices located in and around Baltimore, Maryland. From routine cleanings and checkups to the installation of Invisalign and bruxism devices, Smiles R Us Dentistry is equipped to handle the dental needs of any individual or family. Through the Maryland Healthy Smile Program, the practice proudly offers affordable dental care for pregnant mothers and young children-including a free exam and x-ray. Smiles R Us Dentistry also gladly handles dental emergency situations, such as unexplained severe toothaches, broken teeth, extractions, loose fillings, wisdom teeth removal, and loose or broken crowns and bridges.

Contact Information:

Smiles R Us Dentistry
Phone: 410-947-6453
Website: smilesrusdentistry.com

SOURCE: Smiles R Us Dentistry



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666307/Smiles-R-Us-Dentistry-Specializes-in-Teeth-Whitening

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Firm Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAcceleron shareholders will get $180 a

  • COVID cases fall by 25%, fueling hope that Delta has peaked

    Data: N.Y. Times; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios New coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell by 25% over the past two weeks — another hopeful sign that the worst of the Delta wave may be behind us.By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging roughly 114,000 new cases per day. That's still a lot, but it's a significant improvement from this summer, when the Delta variant unleashed a new wave of infections, hospitalizations and death.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • 3 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Zhiyuan Sun (Moderna): In my view, now's the time for investors who missed out on Moderna's spectacular gain over the past year to get into the stock.

  • Why the CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated

    Dr. Shikha Jain, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandates.&nbsp;

  • CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Doses First Group of Patients in Potentially Pivotal Trial

    CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today announced the dosing of the first patients in its Berubicin clinical development program for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. According to the update, further patient enrollment, randomization, and dosing is currently

  • Idaho man’s COVID-19 case illustrates challenges in lead-up to crisis standards of care

    With no beds available in North Idaho, Charlie Meeker was flown to a hospital in Washington state. │ Opinion

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Teaches GOP Basic Female Anatomy During Abortion Hearing

    "Once again we’re in a room of legislators who are attempting to legislate reproductive systems that they know nothing about," the congresswoman said.

  • U.S. Judge upholds COVID-19 vaccine requirement for those with 'natural immunity'

    A U.S. judge upheld the University of California's COVID-19 vaccine requirement against a challenge by a professor who alleged he had immunity due to a prior coronavirus infection, in what appears to be the first ruling on the issue. U.S. District Court Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California, said the university system acted rationally to protect public health by mandating the vaccine and not exempting individuals with some level of immunity from an infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Aug. 6 that a study showed vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity gained from prior infection, which wanes over time.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Melbourne's COVID-19 cases surged to record levels on Thursday with officials blaming illegal home gatherings to watch a sporting event for the spike as a hard lockdown to combat the spread of the Delta variant neared two months. Authorities in Victoria, home to Melbourne, estimated nearly a third of Thursday's 1,438 new infections could be traced back to home parties last weekend to watch the Australian Rules Football Grand Final on television. Vietnam's commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City will start relaxing its coronavirus curbs from later on Thursday, officials said, allowing more business and social activities after four months of measures aimed at arresting a spiralling death rate.

  • If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

    How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.RELATED: If You Can't Hear While Doing This, Your Dementia Ris

  • Qualify for a COVID-19 Booster Shot? 3 Potential Side Effects You Could Experience

    Experts share the potential COVID-19 booster shot side effects you could experience if you qualify for a third dose of the vaccine, according to experts.