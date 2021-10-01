Smiles R Us Dentistry Specializes in Teeth Whitening

The Baltimore-area dental practice franchise wishes to call the public's attention to one of the cosmetic aspects of dentistry in which it excels.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Maintaining a beautiful smile takes diligence. Sometimes, through the course of daily life, people will consume products or behave in ways that are detrimental to preserving the aesthetics of their teeth. Whether it is from tobacco use, coffee and tea consumption, too much cola, too much wine, or repeatedly eating starchy foods like pasta, teeth can become discolored, and if the problem isn't addressed, permanently stained. Regardless of the reason for discolored teeth, Smiles R Us Dentistry stands ready to assist its patients with any needs related to stained teeth, staffed by highly-qualified cosmetic dental professionals well-trained on the subject.

For those who are unfamiliar, the following are some important facts about teeth whitening:

To begin with, teeth whitening is safe, quick, and inexpensive. Depending on which teeth show when a patient talks and smiles, there are options to lighten only the upper teeth, only the lower teeth, or all teeth. It takes only a day or two for Smiles R Us to craft a patient's custom bleach splints, which is a tiny apparatus designed to hold a bleaching agent against the teeth. After that is done, a patient can easily whiten their teeth by wearing the splint for only a few hours a day, pressing the special bleaching agent against their enamel to bubble stains away. This process does not alter tooth structure or existing dental work in any way whatsoever.

After the teeth reach the desired level of brightness, only occasional treatment will be needed for a patient to maintain their new smile. In fact, Smiles R Us Dentistry is so confident in their treatment, representatives of the franchise will always ask to take ‘after' photos upon its completion.

In restoring confidence to a patient's appearance, new bleaching technology allows Smiles R Us to guarantee improvements in yellowing, aging, or mild-to-moderately stained teeth. However, for severely stained teeth, crowns or dental veneers may yield better results.

The cosmetic dental professionals at all of the seven Baltimore-area locations of Smiles R Us Dentistry are experts when it comes to teeth whitening, and the franchise is currently accepting new patients. Anyone curious to learn more about Smiles R Us Dentistry and its specialization in teeth whitening is encouraged to visit the dental practice's official website.

About Smiles R Us Dentistry:

Smiles R Us Dentistry is a one-stop dental practice franchise with seven offices located in and around Baltimore, Maryland. From routine cleanings and checkups to the installation of Invisalign and bruxism devices, Smiles R Us Dentistry is equipped to handle the dental needs of any individual or family. Through the Maryland Healthy Smile Program, the practice proudly offers affordable dental care for pregnant mothers and young children-including a free exam and x-ray. Smiles R Us Dentistry also gladly handles dental emergency situations, such as unexplained severe toothaches, broken teeth, extractions, loose fillings, wisdom teeth removal, and loose or broken crowns and bridges.

