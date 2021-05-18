Smith Bockius Honored by the New ESG Funds of Asia Award Ceremony

The firm received one of the event’s seven performance prizes for one of its recently launched ESG Funds

Singapore, Singapore, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Bockius, a private asset management company engaging a multi-platform market strategy, with a unique approach that utilizes comprehensive financial planning processes and provides forward-thinking solutions to high net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional clients and non-profit organizations, is pleased to announce that the firm received the Renewable Energy ESG Fund Award for one of its recently created products. The New ESG Funds of Asia has held its first edition this year and has brought together investment experts and banking professionals from over 50 financial services institutions from the Continent.

Smith Bockius is one of the leading asset management companies in Asia that employs an experienced team of market experts for engaging in strategies that cover all major asset classes across all available financial markets. One of the must-have requirements that have transpired from the firm’s worldwide database of clients in the last years is the appetite of private and institutional clients alike to be provided by their advisors with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment programs.

Simon Choo, Managing Director and Head of Social Investment Solutions at Smith Bockius, declared: ”We are very proud of receiving this award from the panel of judges as it most definitely shows that our efforts of putting together the best available strategies for all our clients have been successfully confirmed. ESG remains one of the main corridors of our business where client satisfaction and sustainable profit-taking coexist and flourish, therefore, it will remain one of our priorities when searching for value creation opportunities.”

The New ESG Funds of Asia Awards has been created recently, this year being the first edition, held in Singapore. The founders of this event have decided to initiate an award ceremony that analyzes, values and honors ESG Funds created as far back as only twelve months, thus focusing on promoting newly created financial instruments and offering a list of classification based on performance that private and institutional investors can use as a roadmap when deciding to include ESG related products in their portfolios. The practical approach of the event towards enlisting best-in-class performers for ESG market reference is expected to attract new clients for all the winning companies



About Smith Bockius:

Smith Bockius is a private investment company providing reliable and forward-thinking solutions for our clients' most significant financial decisions. Fundamental to Smith Bockius’ mission to enhance our clients’ financial resources is a client-centric approach to investment management. Our dedicated relationship management team of seasoned professionals offers the highest quality products, services, advice, and sustainable value, ensuring our customers receive excellent solutions to meet the unique needs of high net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional clients and non-profit organizations among others. Our commitment to providing excellent service solutions and our strong sense of social responsibility have earned us numerous accolades and industry recognition.

For more details, contact info@smith-bockius.com.



