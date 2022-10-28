U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.23
    +19.93 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,356.42
    +323.14 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,841.39
    +48.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    -1.18 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.50
    -18.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.25 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0040
    +0.0670 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5570
    +1.2860 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,425.97
    -285.41 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.29
    +5.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.45
    -11.24 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Smith-Midland Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Release Date

Smith-Midland Corporation
·1 min read
Smith-Midland Corporation

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company"), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the third quarter 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The release will be available on the Company's website under the "Investors" section.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722816/Smith-Midland-Announces-Third-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Results-Release-Date

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Amazon's Growth Has Slowed to a Crawl. Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been working for years to build out its e-commerce operation, spending extravagantly and plowing money into its logistics network and delivery operations. AWS was growing quickly and generating juicy margins in the process, with profits that subsidized the rest of the business. When Amazon reported its results on Thursday after the bell, however, AWS grew at its slowest pace ever, leaving investors to wonder what's next for the tech giant.

  • Amazon stock tanks 20% after revenue and guidance miss expectations

    Here's what went down today for Amazon in its Q3 earnings.

  • Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after the tech giant posted its latest quarterly numbers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, Microsoft's revenue rose 11% year over year (and grew 16% in constant currency terms) to $50.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    For many investors, 2021 was ideal. The benchmark S&P 500 endured no more than a 5% correction for the entirety of the year, and the major stock indexes finished higher by a double-digit percentage. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plunged into a bear market, with volatility hitting levels not seen since 2009.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • United States Steel (X) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    U.S. Steel (X) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.56% and 5.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Markets: ‘Investors are getting distracted by what’s happening at Facebook,’ analyst says

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Thursday's market action and why it's likely tied to Meta earnings, U.S. GDP numbers for Q3, and inflation.

  • Twitter Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's $100 Billion Net Worth Loss

    The Meta CEO is certainly not the only billionaire to lose money this year, but he has coughed up the most.

  • Growing Pile of Distressed Debt Signals Coming US Default Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- A heap of distressed debt is expanding in the US corporate bond market and investors worry that a burst of defaults will follow.The amount of dollar-denominated bonds and loans trading at levels indicating distress is the largest since September 2020, reaching $271.3 billion last week after five straight weeks of growth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Companies that binged on low-cost borrowing in recent years are facing the prospect of refinancing at exorbitant yields -

  • At US$135, Is International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Let's talk about the popular International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ). The company's shares saw a...

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

    High-water price targets from select analysts portend some serious upside for these widely owned Buffett stocks.

  • Why AGNC Investment Stock Was Volatile on Thursday

    AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) bounced around quite a bit on Thursday, surging early in the trading day, up as much as 5.6%, before falling later to end the day down 0.4%. The major stock market indexes were mixed on Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199 points (0.6%) while the S&P 500 was down 23 points (-0.6%) and the Nasdaq was off 178 points (-1.6%). AGNC Investment surged early on some good macroeconomic news and industry news.

  • Xi Leaves China Stocks in Tatters With Record Post-Congress Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- China stocks’ frenzied week has ended how it began: with jaw-dropping losses. Distraught over President Xi Jinping’s power grab and his recommitment to the Covid Zero strategy at the Communist Party Congress, investors rushed to exit Chinese shares, triggering an epic rout on Monday. The selloff resumed with a vengeance on Friday, sending an index of Chinese shares traded in Hong Kong to the lowest level since 2008 and turning it into the world’s worst-performing stock gauge for t

  • AbbVie Skids As 'Temporary Economic Headwinds' Crunch Botox Sales

    AbbVie stock skidded Friday after the company reported mixed earnings and narrowed its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.

  • Should You Be Adding Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • Twitter stock ticks up ahead of Friday's delisting as Elon Musk closes his buyout deal

    Shares of Twitter are moving higher in the final hour of trading ahead of the company going private following Elon Musk's acquisition.

  • Tap Into the Lithium Boom With These 3 Top-Ranked Stocks

    When thinking of investing in EVs, Tesla undoubtedly comes to the front of many minds. However, investors can take a different approach by investing in companies producing materials needed for EV production, such as lithium.