Smith & Nephew's (LON:SN.) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Smith & Nephew (LON:SN.) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Smith & Nephew, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$698m ÷ (US$9.8b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Smith & Nephew has an ROCE of 8.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Smith & Nephew's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Smith & Nephew here for free.

What Can We Tell From Smith & Nephew's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Smith & Nephew, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.6% from 13% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Smith & Nephew's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Smith & Nephew's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 15% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Smith & Nephew we've found 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Smith & Nephew isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

