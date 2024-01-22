Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Smith & Wesson Brands' (NASDAQ:SWBI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.2% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Smith & Wesson Brands' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Smith & Wesson Brands is:

7.9% = US$30m ÷ US$374m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Smith & Wesson Brands' Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Smith & Wesson Brands' ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. Smith & Wesson Brands was still able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Smith & Wesson Brands' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Smith & Wesson Brands''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Smith & Wesson Brands Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Smith & Wesson Brands has a low three-year median payout ratio of 7.8%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 92% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Smith & Wesson Brands has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Smith & Wesson Brands has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

