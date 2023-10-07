Smith & Wesson headquarters in Blount County officially opens

Two years after it was announced, Smith & Wesson has finally opened its headquarters in East Tennessee.

The gun manufacturer hosted the grand opening of its Maryville headquarters Oct. 7, giving tours and showing off the facility.

The company announced a $125 million plan in September 2021 to relocate from Springfield, Massachusetts and build a headquarters, distribution facility and assembly facility.

The 650,000-square-foot headquarters building sits on 230 acres at 1852 Proffitt Springs Road in Maryville, southwest of McGhee Tyson Airport, according to Smith & Wesson spokesperson Dave O'Connor.

What's next for Smith & Wesson?

President and CEO of Smith & Wesson, Mark Smith, speaks to the crowd at their headquarters ribbon cutting ceremony in Maryville, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Last year, employees in administrative positions began working out of multiple floors at the former Ruby Tuesday headquarters in downtown Maryville.

With the headquarters open, Smith & Wesson is looking to add at least 620 jobs O'Connor said.

A third building for a company museum and retail space was slated to open in 2024, but O'Connor said timing of that is yet to be determined.

