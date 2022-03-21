U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.42
    -19.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,446.02
    -308.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.48
    -125.35 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.03
    -14.12 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.64
    +4.94 (+4.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.29 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2720
    +0.1240 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2480
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,879.61
    -463.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.03
    +9.99 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Smithfield Foods Contributes $2 Million to Ukraine Crisis Relief Efforts

·5 min read

Global food company to provide a total of $1 million to four philanthropic partners aiding Ukrainian refugees/war victims and deliver $1 million in food and other in-kind donations

SMITHFIELD, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. today announced cash and in-kind donations totaling $2 million to crisis relief efforts aiding the citizens of Ukraine and those seeking refuge in surrounding areas. In response to escalating violence in Ukraine, Smithfield will expand ongoing refugee relocation and aid assistance underway through its operations in Central Europe with $250,000 donations to each of the following nonprofit disaster-relief organizations:

  • Global Red Cross Network, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who are providing immediate relief, long-term recovery and critical humanitarian services in Ukraine and surrounding countries including temporary shelter, counseling, health services and supplies.

  • Mercy Chefs, the company's disaster-relief partner in the United States, which is currently warehousing and distributing shelf-stable food, water, fresh fruit, baby formula and other basic supplies into Ukraine and to refugees on the Ukrainian border.

  • Save the Children, a global organization delivering humanitarian assistance to children and their families in Ukraine and the region, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.

  • World Central Kitchen (WCK), a global humanitarian, climate and community crises-relief nonprofit serving refugees in southern Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary and partnering with restaurants inside Ukraine to provide hot meals to anyone in need.

"Like the rest of the world, we are humbled and moved by the resilience of the Ukrainian people," said Shane Smith, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield Foods. "Over the last few weeks, our team members in Central Europe have mobilized to provide desperately needed resources and other aid to the citizens of Ukraine on the ground. We are deeply proud of the decisive action our Smithfield Family has taken near the border and are committed to supporting and amplifying their good work."

Smithfield's global footprint is comprised of operations in seven countries around the world, including the United States, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the U.K. and Mexico. Since the outset of violence in late February, Smithfield Europe – including Smithfield Polska (Animex and Agri Plus), Smithfield Romania, Smithfield UK and Mecom in Slovakia and Hungary– have provided dedicated support for Ukrainian team members and refugees in the region by securing transport, accommodations, employment and other types of care. Additionally, Smithfield Europe has engaged in regular donations of shelf-stable and other protein to food banks and temporary shelters across the region. Combined, these ongoing aid efforts will amount to approximately $1 million in in-kind contributions.

"In the midst of the largest refugee crisis in Europe since WWII, we're doing everything we can to help, starting with our Ukrainian team members," said Luis Cerdan, executive vice president of European operations for Smithfield Foods. "As the majority of refugees have fled to countries bordering Ukraine where our businesses are located, we feel a heightened responsibility at Smithfield Europe to provide holistic support during this tragic time."

Smithfield contributes millions of dollars in cash and in-kind donations globally each year to support hunger relief, education and the vitality of its communities. To learn more about Smithfield's ongoing commitment to helping communities where its employees live and work visit this link.

Comments from Smithfield's disaster-relief partners:

Mercy Chefs: "Procuring and delivering food and supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Romania and across the border into Ukraine is as impactful as anything we've done," said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. "This incredible donation from Smithfield Foods enables us to help thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine and deliver food to those who remain in Ukraine. We are extremely grateful to everyone at Smithfield Foods for the opportunity to help the people of Ukraine."

Save the Children: "Save the Children is extremely grateful to Smithfield Foods for their support during this time of crisis in Ukraine," said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer, Save the Children. "This partnership will help protect children from harm and meet the urgent needs of children and their families who are in grave danger across Ukraine and the region."

World Central Kitchen: "World Central Kitchen is grateful for Smithfield's support and belief in our mission. They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment, it's hope and a sign that someone cares," said Jason Collis, WCK's Vice President of Relief. "Their support will allow us to continue to provide fresh and comforting meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as well as those staying in the country."

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smithfield-foods-contributes-2-million-to-ukraine-crisis-relief-efforts-301506853.html

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing stock dips after China Eastern Airlines 737 plane crashes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how Boeing stock is performing.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Why Anaplan Stock Was on Fire on Monday

    Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging by as much as 28.1% in early trading. Anaplan announced on Sunday that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo for $66 per share. It also represents a premium of approximately 46% to the volume-weighted average price of Anaplan stock for the five-day period that ended on March 18, according to a press release issued by the company.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and RTX Stocks Dropped Monday

    Shares of Chinese companies that rallied Wednesday, then slipped, then rallied again on Friday, were giving back some of their gains again on Monday morning. Shares of Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), for example, were down 8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had lost 8.5%.

  • Boeing, suppliers' shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern China

    Media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Boeing said it was working to gather more information. Following the crash, Chinese state media said the airline has grounded its 737-800 fleet, which according to the flight tracking website had 109 such planes.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Boeing 737 in China Crash Has Good Safety Record, Unlike Max

    (Bloomberg) -- The Boeing Co. 737-800 NG model that crashed in China on Monday is considered one of the safest aircraft ever made.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseThe China Eastern Airlines Corp

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • Gas prices: ‘We’re starting to see demand destruction,’ energy strategist says

    KPMG Global Head of Energy Regina Mayor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil market swings, supply chain disruptions, and the EU's consideration of a Russian oil ban.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Here's Why Alleghany Is Soaring Today

    What's driving Alleghany's upward move is simple and obvious. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has agreed to buy it for $11.6 billion in cash, which works out to $848.02 per share. This will be Berkshire's biggest acquisition since it picked up Precision Castparts in 2016, and it appears to be an excellent fit for the conglomerate.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un