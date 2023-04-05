Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Smiths Group plc's (LON:SMIN) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 17th of May to £0.129, with investors receiving 4.9% more than last year's £0.123. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.3%.

Smiths Group Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 69.1%. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.38, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.396. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 20% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We're Not Big Fans Of Smiths Group's Dividend

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Smiths Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

