Smiths News' (LON:SNWS) Dividend Will Be £0.0275

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) will pay a dividend of £0.0275 on the 8th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Smiths News' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Smiths News' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 37%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.086 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0415. The dividend has shrunk at around 7.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. We are encouraged to see that Smiths News has grown earnings per share at 47% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Smiths News' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Smiths News might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Smiths News (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Smiths News not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

