Smiths News' (LON:SNWS) Dividend Will Be £0.014

The board of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 6th of July, with investors receiving £0.014 per share. The dividend yield will be 8.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Smiths News Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Smiths News was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 80.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 142%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.086 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.0415. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 7.0% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. However, Smiths News has only grown its earnings per share at 4.0% per annum over the past five years. If Smiths News is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Smiths News has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Smiths News (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Smiths News not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

