Smithville art gallery uplifts artists while supporting local charities

SMITHVILLE ― Tracey Wilcox takes two steps back on the second floor of Beyond the Brush, careful not to bump into the bookcase full of homemade dolls and wooden models.

She pulls out her smartphone and focuses the camera on the table full of her homemade baby blankets, wooden paintings and painted windows before snapping a photo.

Cathy Princehorn explains how she made her works of art that are on display at Beyond the Brush, an art gallery she owns in Smithville.

"I've been painting for five years," said Wilcox, a resident of Massillon. "I used to home-school my kids, so when they moved on, I had to find myself a hobby."

She is the most recent artist to rent a small space at Beyond the Brush, the Village of Smithville's newest small business that aims to provide an affordable venue for artists to sell their work.

The gallery also has a charitable aspect that will see a young artist submit work to be featured at a monthly silent auction. The winner gets a commission and will donate the extra money raised to a charity of their choice.

A sample of the sewn works of art available at Beyond the Brush.

An affordable gallery

For Wilcox, the opportunity to make money by selling her homemade rag quilts and hand-painted windows was something she could not miss.

Although she has sold her work at fairs and markets, this will be her first dedicated location where anyone can buy her creations.

At roughly $40 to $45 a month to rent a space, she said it is the perfect opportunity for emerging artists. That is exactly what Beyond the Brush owner Cathy Princehorn wants.

"As an artist, there are very few places to sell and display your art," Princehorn said. "It's something I've wanted to do for years."

So, when the roughly 170-year-old house tucked between Just Enough Antiques and The Carpenter's Cup along West Main Street was for rent, she jumped at the opportunity to make her dream a reality.

"I talked myself out of this a number of times, but my sister (Tracey Clark) and niece (Jill Clark) gave me the push I needed," Princehorn said.

Together, the three of them painted the house and turned it into a gallery worthy of dozens of artists. Among the key players who helped make her dream a reality was a fellow artist and friend, Liz Ladrach, she said.

The first floor of Beyond the Brush, a Smithville art gallery.

Gathering artists of all stripes

Princehorn was confident artists would want to do business at Beyond the Brush, but as the grand opening approached, her confidence waivered with last-minute doubts.

But upon opening those doors on July 5, those doubts were quickly dashed.

"We were so busy we didn't have time to sit," Princehorn said. "I'm lucky my sister and niece were here to help out."

On grand-opening day, she said a few artists contacted her to rent out small spaces scattered across the two-floor home-turned-gallery.

In the days that followed, at least one person reached out every day asking about the new business.

As of early July, art ranges from wood and resin working to painting, sewing, knitting, tie-dye, pottery and more, Princehorn said. There are only a few empty spaces left.

Artists include Wilcox; the Scotland-born Seamstress Pat; Building Creative; the Dotted Dragonfly; Wooster Miniatures; the Wiggly Sun, and Liztopia Art Studio.

Also on display are works by Princehorn, who first took on art as a creative outlet when she was young. Over the years, she used art when working with juveniles in the Canton legal system.

For her, art has always been a form of expression and a way to have fun.

"I don't look at this like a job; I never went into it for the money," Princehorn said. "I'm in it for the art and to support other people."

Part of that support is providing monthly classes for interested individuals. This would likely see artists with specific skills teach those to guests.

A painting by Liz Ladrach, a friend and inspiration for Cathy Princehorn.

Celebrating young artists

Another focus of the business is to uplift young artists by giving them a way to show off their skills and earn a little money on the side.

To do this, Tracey Clark is searching for artists between the ages of 10 and 16 who want to display their art in a professional setting.

"We will feature one piece of art every month in our shop," a news release provided by Clark reads. "Art is not limited to painting; we are accepting all art that the artists are passionate about."

A blind auction will be held every month for the featured artist, who will receive $25 of the sale. The remainder will go to a charity of their choice.

The charity aspect is big for Princehorn and Clark, who want to show the younger generations what it means to give back to their community.

To apply for the monthly opportunity, artists should text 330-669-9722 with the following information:

Name

Age

Title of work

Description of materials used in the work

Any background information about the piece including its inspiration

Photos of the artwork

Suggested charities of choice

E-mail address

