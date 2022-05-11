U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

SML Launches Its First RFID Technology Center in Hong Kong

·4 min read

Provides Impetus for Digitalized Industrialization in Hong Kong, Brings Advanced Equipment Setting the Stage for Growing Global Operations

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SML Group ("SML"), a worldwide leader in digital identification technology and solutions provider, today announced the launch of its Technology Innovation Development Center ("TIDC"), a first-in-Hong Kong Radio Frequency Identification ("RFID") inlay Research & Development (R&D) center and production hub. The new center is part of SML's strategic long-term plans as it seeks to develop the technology ecosystem to power increasingly global operations that involve a growing pool of customers transitioning towards a digital-first future where every item will be tagged with a digital ID across markets.

(PRNewsfoto/SML Group)
(PRNewsfoto/SML Group)

With this center, SML will be empowered to grow its business operations globally and help customers in their pursuit towards a sustainable future. Wilson Chan, Chief Operating Officer of SML, said: "This center will enable SML's expansion into strategic industries and thrive in a future where every item will have a digital identity. SML will work towards efficiently producing RFID tags that meet the highest standards of brands across industries."

In a global market characterized by uneven quality of RFID inlays, an integral component of the RFID tag that carries item-level data, the center will allow SML to improve quality control by standardizing performance and enhancing reliability throughout both the R&D as well as the production process. The center demonstrates SML's ambition to secure a leading role in enhancing inlay standards across the industry.

Setting industry standards, offering assurance to clients and ensuring quality

As a market leader that embraces technology development within the retail manufacturing sector, SML, with a new technology development center, will look to construct an end-to-end quality control system elevating industry standards and offering quality assurance for its clients.

A state-of-the-art center will import hi-tech machinery and bring in latest technologies to produce RFID inlays with high levels of throughput at a much higher efficiency. With the industry's innovative machinery and testing facilities from Germany and Finland, the center will be able to produce a RFID-enabled hang tag from 7 steps to 1, a significant improvement. Ultimately, the center will enable SML to increase its annual production levels via a streamlined manufacturing process to meet the growing demand for RFID products.

TIDC will also include a multiple-point performance checking system that will communicate with RFID inlays on a wide frequency range and help check the inlay's overall performance to improve quality levels. In addition, the R&D laboratory will allow SML to design and test RFID inlays. TIDC will also seek to enhance the productivity and reliability rates of the manufacturing process of RFID inlays.

Boosting digitalized industrialization and grooming talent in Hong Kong

Dr. Sing Wong, Director of RFID TIDC said, "TIDC will take part in accelerating the adoption of automated industrialization in Hong Kong. We will implement AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) to transport goods, ranging from raw material to finished goods, to maximize manufacturing efficiency."

The center will also create local demands and provide training grounds for RFID professionals, while attracting renowned industry experts to establish standards of excellence. Dr. Wong added, "We are determined that the center will serve as an incubator for aspiring RFID talent who will represent Hong Kong among the global growing workforce within the Digital ID industry."

With a view to contributing to Hong Kong's efforts to achieve the digitalization of commerce, SML has chosen Hong Kong as the first site for its inaugural technology center. In the coming years, SML will look to expand its operations to other locations and is planning to launch R&D centers in other regions to provide innovative technology that brings benefit to the industry.

About SML

With a presence in over 20 countries, SML Group is the global end-to-end RFID and brand identification solutions provider, delivering proven results and rapid ROIs to brands in the new era of retailing. We offer innovative Inspire™ and EcoInspire™ labeling and packaging products, high-performance RFID tags and encoding services across industries. Our proprietary software Clarity® is the only item-level RFID solution that is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners with stores. As an invaluable partner of brands, SML is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that power brand transformation and prosperity. For details, please contact us.

SOURCE SML Group

