U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.55
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.50
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3890
    +0.5550 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,824.84
    +181.94 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.22
    +43.15 (+9.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.52
    +10.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Smoke Detector Market Size Worth $1.9 billion by 2030: Smart Smoke Detectors are Gaining Attention; The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

Rising awareness of fire protection and safety and powerful manufacturers operating in Canada and the United States contribute to the growth of the smoke detector market size. North America emerged as the largest market for the global smoke detector market, with a 30.2% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the smoke detector market will grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 and reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030. In just eight years, smoke detector has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. The proper functioning of smoke detectors in healthcare buildings is crucial, as the failure of smoke detectors can cause jeopardy in different medical departments.

Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: ;https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13143

Key Insight of Smoke Detector Market

North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the smoke detector market. Key factors favouring the growth of the smoke detector market in North America include that governments are taking multiple actions in the form of different stringent policies to control the number of fire accidents, particularly in the residential sector. As per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in the United States, around four out of every six home fire death were caused by fires in homes with no working smoke alarms (18%) or no smoke alarms (45%). These stats enable consumers to use smoke and fire alarm systems in their residential and commercial areas. Similarly, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to its rising population and real estate and infrastructural domains.

Dual Sensors Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 27% in 2022

The product type segment is divided into dual sensors, ionization smoke detectors, photoelectric smoke detectors, and others. The dual sensors segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27% in 2022. Dual-sensor smoke detector includes the combined properties of ionisation and photoelectric. Fire incidences can happen in any surrounding area at a separate location, so choosing the proper type of detector is challenging. Therefore, the solution is to install a dual-sensor smoke detector that helps support both technologies.

Hardwired With Battery Backup Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 35% in 2022

The power source segment is divided into hardwired with battery backup, battery powered, and hardwired backup. The hardwired with battery backup segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% in 2022. A hardwired smoke detector is a smoke alarm system interconnected to a 120-volt circuit. Whereas standard smoke detectors run solely off battery power, hardwired smoke detectors are wired directly into the home’s electrical system.

Commercial Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 15% in 2022

The end-users segment is divided into retail, residential, commercial, healthcare, BFSI, academy & institutional, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others. The commercial segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 15% in 2022. Smoke detectors are broadly used in hospitals, schools, public offices, malls, retail shops, hotels, and restaurants. Analysis shows commercial property owners lose around USD 2.6 billion yearly due to fires. Food preparation using ovens and stoves is the ultimate reason for fires in commercial buildings, including restaurants, hotels, and cafés. At the same time, electrical failures are a considerable contributor to industrial fire incidents.

Get additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13143

Advancement in market

In March 2021: Johnson Controls established the 700 Series Functional fire detectors; these are the new fire detectors that are microprocessor-based conventional, which accurately monitor and react to building fire situations.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Reduced the risk of fire damage

Fire damage can be avoided from the premises by installing a dedicated smoke detector on the property. A smoke detector can respond promptly to a fire explosion and put it off before it becomes a disaster.

Restraint: The issue with the changing of batteries

The one thing most fire alarm system inspectors warn against with wireless systems is replacing the battery. The system is useless if the batteries aren’t charged since it won’t function correctly. There is a bit of a burden to business owners and homeowners always to remember to keep the batteries fresh, so the system works appropriately when required.

Opportunity: The rising installation of smoke detectors in the healthcare building

The proper functioning of smoke detectors in healthcare buildings is crucial, as the failure of smoke detectors can cause jeopardy in different medical departments. Additionally, hospital staff are accountable for vacating different levels of patients and ensuring the safety of the whole healthcare building. Precise fire detection via smoke detectors allows healthcare providers to respond faster during evacuation. To avoid severe results and ensure the healthcare system's protection, installing a fire protection system, including smoke detectors, is perfect in healthcare buildings.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/smoke-detector-market-13143

Some of the major players operating in the smoke detector market are:

• United Technologies Corporation
• Tyco
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric
• Robert Bosch
• Nest labs
• NEC Corporation
• Johnson Control
• Honeywell International
• Hochiki Corporation

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Product Type:

• Dual Sensors
• Ionization Smoke Detectors
• Photoelectric Smoke Detectors
• Others

By Power Source:

• Hardwired with Battery Backup
• Battery Powered
• Hardwired Backup

By End-Use:

• Retail
• Residential
• Commercial
• Healthcare
• BFSI
• Academy & Institutional
• Transportation & Logistics
• Manufacturing
• Oil & Gas
• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13143/single

About the report:

The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • Comcast's Answer to T-Mobile's Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

    The cable and internet giant's Xfinity brand has a deal that looks a lot like it's upstart rival but you need to look closer.

  • Big Tech Companies Prep for a Tough Year

    Competitors, regulators and an economic slowdown have started to make a meaningful dent in the fortunes of the largest tech companies.

  • Corn Arrives to Feed Foster Farm Chickens After Train Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. and poultry producer Foster Farms said enough corn shipments have been made to replenish feed stocks after delayed trains in recent months caused inventories to drop to critical levels. Millions of chickens at Foster Farms facilities were at risk of going unfed because of the rail delays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Be

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • TV Announcer Turned Portfolio Manager Beats 97% of Japan Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing a job as an announcer at a major Japanese TV station is a rare feat in itself. Maiko Uda did that in 1997, only to quit in about five years as she found her true calling: finance. Today, she is one of the few female portfolio managers in the world’s third-largest stock market and co-manages a fund that last year beat 97% of its peers.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dea

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook's Pay Cut in Half

    Cook will receive $49 million in 2023, a bit less than half his compensation from the previous year.

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanction

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • India offers Russian oil a back door into Britain

    India offers a back-door for imports of Russian oil into Britain, new figures suggest, blunting Britain’s efforts to restrict funding for the Kremlin.

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That

  • 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

    In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...

  • What Happens to Deferred Compensation If I Quit?

    Deferred compensation is a way for employees to reduce their tax burden while ensuring their economic security in their golden years. Deferred compensation plans with a long vesting period are commonly referred to as golden handcuffs because they effectively trap you … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Deferred Compensation If I Quit? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.